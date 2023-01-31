Read full article on original website
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Blair-Taylor Led by Star Duo
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Blair-Taylor High School might be home to the most dominant basketball team you haven’t heard of this year. The school with just 189 students enrollment has once again assembled a standout girls’ basketball squad. At a perfect 18-0 the Wildcats sit perched atop the Dairyland-Large Conference.
Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
SHARON LLOYD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sharon Lloyd for the Sunshine Award. She’s my oldest sister and I love her for all the things she does for me. I love you, Sharon. Tim Oertel.
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.
COREY COMERO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.
MARY SUMMERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
CENEX C STORE - HIXTON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks ago, coming back from Black River, my friend and I pulled over at the truck stop in Hixton when the roads got too icy to drive. Hoping this would only be for a couple of hours, it instead turned into us being there all night. Not to mention, the gas light had come on during the night. Unsure of what to do, I went into the truck stop and explained what had happened, but it was made clear to us nobody could help us. We headed across the street to the other gas station and again explained our situation. Without any hesitation or judgment from the sweet lady behind the counter, she reached into her purse, got her own bank card, and put in $25 of gas. I never got her name, but she truly was our angel that Sunday morning. Please give the gas station where she worked, the Cenex C Store in Hixton, the Sunshine Award.
MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
DR. CHANELLE HOLIDAY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Chanelle Holiday and her entire staff for their excellent chiropractic care and expertise, along with their outstanding customer service. It’s always a pleasure seeing them for my needs. Jan Rousey.
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
Students gather for Catholic Schools Week
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
