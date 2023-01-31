ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School.
WEAU-TV 13

Blair-Taylor Led by Star Duo

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Blair-Taylor High School might be home to the most dominant basketball team you haven’t heard of this year. The school with just 189 students enrollment has once again assembled a standout girls’ basketball squad. At a perfect 18-0 the Wildcats sit perched atop the Dairyland-Large Conference.
BLAIR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SHARON LLOYD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sharon Lloyd for the Sunshine Award. She’s my oldest sister and I love her for all the things she does for me. I love you, Sharon. Tim Oertel.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CRYSTAL LOUDEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

COREY COMERO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MARY SUMMERS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
ELEVA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CENEX C STORE - HIXTON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks ago, coming back from Black River, my friend and I pulled over at the truck stop in Hixton when the roads got too icy to drive. Hoping this would only be for a couple of hours, it instead turned into us being there all night. Not to mention, the gas light had come on during the night. Unsure of what to do, I went into the truck stop and explained what had happened, but it was made clear to us nobody could help us. We headed across the street to the other gas station and again explained our situation. Without any hesitation or judgment from the sweet lady behind the counter, she reached into her purse, got her own bank card, and put in $25 of gas. I never got her name, but she truly was our angel that Sunday morning. Please give the gas station where she worked, the Cenex C Store in Hixton, the Sunshine Award.
HIXTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. CHANELLE HOLIDAY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Chanelle Holiday and her entire staff for their excellent chiropractic care and expertise, along with their outstanding customer service. It’s always a pleasure seeing them for my needs. Jan Rousey.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Students gather for Catholic Schools Week

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy