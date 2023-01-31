Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kagstv.com
Aggie WR Ainias Smith announces return for 2023 football season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith announced that he would be returning for one final season with the Aggies on Thursday, which he was granted after the COVID-19 pandemic season. Smith has been a star among Aggie wide receivers in his college football career with Texas...
kagstv.com
Texas A&M loses 4th straight game in Fayetteville to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as...
kagstv.com
Hogs' strong defense shuts down Texas A&M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas men's basketball team handed Texas A&M its second SEC loss of the season with an 81-70 victory Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) shot lights out in the first half. Junior guard Davonte Davis...
kagstv.com
A&M volleyball brings back former standout Ashlie Reasor as director of operations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Ashlie Reasor joins head coach Jamie Morrison’s staff as director of volleyball operations. Reasor, class of ‘17, was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and a member of the program’s only SEC Championship title winning team in 2015. During her playing career at A&M she tallied 702 kills, 256 blocks and 850 total points. Following a successful rookie year, Reasor was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was an AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention selection. Reasor also excelled in the classroom, where she was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree.
kagstv.com
Brandon Schmidt named A&M Consolidated football's head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD approved the hire of Brandon Schmidt to take over as the next head football coach at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday. Schmidt previously served as the head coach at Prosper, where he guided the Eagles for the past seven seasons. Last fall, Schmidt's squad advanced to the 6A DII State Semifinal before losing to Duncanville.
kagstv.com
Texas A&M engineering students are taking a capstone project to space through an aerospace company
Ever thought about travelling away from Earth? A Houston-based aerospace company alongside Texas A&M engineers are making it possible for your DNA to leave Earth.
kagstv.com
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Bobcat
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Bobcat, a two-year-old domestic short hair mix cat that's looking to be adopted. Like many pets that enter the Aggieland Humane Society's care, Bobcat, his mom, and his four siblings previously were strays from the street. While timid at first, with a proper introduction Bobcat will happily warm up to anyone and cuddle or play with toys like any other curious kitten.
Comments / 0