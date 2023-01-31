COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Ashlie Reasor joins head coach Jamie Morrison’s staff as director of volleyball operations. Reasor, class of ‘17, was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and a member of the program’s only SEC Championship title winning team in 2015. During her playing career at A&M she tallied 702 kills, 256 blocks and 850 total points. Following a successful rookie year, Reasor was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was an AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention selection. Reasor also excelled in the classroom, where she was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO