Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points.
Boys Basketball: New Providence Beats Brearley, 70-43, on Senior Night
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence boys basketball program honored its six 12th-graders on Senior Night, then went out and defeated Brearley, 70-43, on Wednesday night. Honored with members of their family in pre-game ceremonies were seniors Nolan Dorflinger, Luke Ondrejko, Sean Pallotto, Ethan Schumm, Mateo McCathern and Matt Smith.
South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden
Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board.
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Falls Short Against Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost a hard fought game to Highland Park High School on Tuesday, losing 49-45. Spotswood was down 32-28 at the half. The Chargers' comeback was just short in the final two quarters. Highland Park outscored Spotswood 18-17. The loss to a Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division team did not impact the Chargers' first place position in the division.
Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Secaucus, Becton Edges Hasbrouck Heights, 5-2
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge swept Secaucus, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Tuesday afternoon. Nico Altamura’s 167 led the way as the Blue Devils defeated Secaucus, 604-469 in the opening game. Altamura rolled a 169 in game two, while teammate Andrew Medina rolled a 168, as Wood-Ridge cruised to 578-515 victory.
Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston...
Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison
Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.
RMS Presents the Wizard of Oz This Weekend
RANDOLPH, NJ- There’s no place like Randolph Middle School! Come support this year’s cast of the Wizard of Oz. Performances will be held Friday Feb. 3 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday Feb. 4 at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Get your tickets now:
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Intruder at Montville Township High School in Custody
MONTVILLE, NJ - The unknown male who entered Montville Township High School on Thursday morning is now in custody, according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the students and staff at Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place for about two hours after an individual who was not authorized to be in the building was discovered.
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
Five Central Bucks Students Nominated to Attend U.S. Military Academies
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Five Central Bucks students have been nominated to U.S. military service academies including West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The five are among 30 Bucks and Montgomery county students nominated by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Here are the five Central Bucks students...
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
