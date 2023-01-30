Read full article on original website
Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget
County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
SUNY Chancellor says potential tuition increase won't effect majority of students
Officials at the State University of New York will be paying close attention when Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her budget in Albany Wednesday. John King has only officially been SUNY Chancellor for about two weeks now and he’s looking forward to Hochul’s presentation, to see what kind of funds he’ll have to work with as he leads the sprawling 64-campus system of colleges and universities.
