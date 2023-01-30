ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Syracuse zoning laws could get first update in more than 55 years

Syracuse’s obsolete zoning laws could get a big upgrade with the completion of a final draft ordinance for ReZone Syracuse. It’s been six years in the making and brings the rules for properties and development in the city into the 21st century. Things have changed a lot since...
SYRACUSE, NY
How the Syracuse, Utica zoos prepare for extreme temperatures

The extreme cold weather affecting central New York this weekend is bringing windchills below zero. Syracuse Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Utica Zoo both took precautions to ensure animal safety. Ted Fox, executive director of the Syracuse Rosamond Gifford Zoo, said about 15% of the animals at the zoo spend most...
SYRACUSE, NY
Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget

County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

