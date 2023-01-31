Read full article on original website
Northside Hospital’s new Cumberland medical center opening soon
Northside Hospital will open its new Cumberland medical office building in a few weeks.
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Some Cobb County parents are sounding off after ongoing false alarms at schools
Some Cobb County parents are concerned about recent false alarms with the district’s fairly new security system.
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
They experienced similar emotions as they watched the body cam footage
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
Atlanta woman turns pain of loss into mission to help prevent opioid addiction
ATLANTA - Cammie Wolf Rice's Atlanta apartment is full of reminders of her oldest son Christopher. "He was about helping other people," Wolf Rice says. "He wanted to be a Navy SEAL, super disciplined, book-smart." Diagnosed as a teen with ulcerative colitis, Christopher had his first major surgery to remove...
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
