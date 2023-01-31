Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri health department says recreational marijuana will go on sale Friday
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the emergency rules legalizing recreational marijuana sales will go into effect Friday. DHSS Communications Director Lisa Cox said the department's Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving conversion requests on Friday from medical dispensaries that requested the ability to sell adult-use marijuana.
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
Missouri dispensaries with approved comprehensive licenses can start selling to recreational marijuana users as early as Feb. 3, 2023.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you ready for recreational marijuana sales to start?
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday said that recreational marijuana sales could start in some places as early as Friday. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you ready for recreational marijuana sales to start? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
KMBC.com
Marijuana dispensaries don't know exactly when recreational sales will start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a typical Tuesday at Relief Resources Dispensary. The drive-thru has been busier than a fast food joint at lunchtime. This is before recreational marijuana sales haven't even started in Missouri. The state has until Feb. 6, 2023, to approve or deny applications on file...
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
KMOV
Missouri House bill would ban cities from using on-street parking meters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A bill circulating in the Missouri State Legislature would ban any city or county from charging people to park on the street. That means all on-street parking meters would be gone in the state, or at least unenforceable. Ketan Patel was plugging his meter on Thursday,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marijuana enthusiasts in Missouri know what Feb. 6 signifies. That’s when dispensaries are expected to be licensed and legal adult recreational use will go into effect in the Show-Me State. But advocates are reminding everyone about do’s and don’ts. Missouri voters approved...
Major retail store chain set to close another location in Missouri
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another store location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. On March 4, 2023, the Best Buy store located at the Shoppes at North Village at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph is expected to close permanently, according to local sources.
stlouiscnr.com
Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District
ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO OFFER FREE VIRTUAL CLASS ON FIREARM CLEANING AND STORAGE
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class. Adam...
Roses for Residents program delivers handmade wooden roses to St. Louis-area seniors
PARK HILLS, Mo. — This Valentine's Day is going to be one to remember for hundreds of Missouri seniors living in long-term care facilities. Residents will be getting a special gift that'll last a lifetime. Roses for Residents is an initiative based in Park Hills, Missouri. The project started...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 11