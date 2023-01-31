Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2023: Kaley Rohanna hits 1,000 points in key Waynesburg win
Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career on a free throw with 1.3 seconds left, to lead Waynesburg to a 48-40 victory over Yough in a key Section 4-3A matchup Thursday night. Peyton Cowell had 11 and Josie Horne added 10 for the Raiders (17-2, 7-1),...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 3, 2023: Class 6A heavyweights to collide
The first Fray-day in February is littered with plenty of key WPIAL boys basketball games. One of them is a battle between the two top-ranked teams in Class 6A with first place in Section 1 at stake as New Castle (16-2) visits Central Catholic (11-7) on Chuck Crummie Court. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Few teams have playoff sports locked up
With just over a week to go in the WPIAL regular season, the Westmoreland County playoff picture is coming into greater focus. Only four county teams had secured spots at the beginning of the week: Burrell and Yough in Class 3A, Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A and Monessen in Class A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injury derails Latrobe against Norwin in WPIAL team tourney
The highly anticipated quarterfinal match between No. 2 Canon-McMillan and No. 7 Latrobe didn’t happen Wednesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A team tournament. An elbow injury to Latrobe heavyweight Wyatt Held helped Norwin to a 36-30 victory, instead. Held was leading Norwin heavyweight Josiah Pastories, 3-0, when he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield
Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change
A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
Baldwin hires McKeesport assistant Dana Brown Jr. as football coach
Dana Brown Jr. turns 32 on Sunday, but he got an early birthday present Wednesday night. Brown, a McKeesport assistant coach and former standout player for the Tigers, was hired as Baldwin’s football coach, making him one of the younger big-school coaches in the WPIAL. The first-time head coach...
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball all-time scoring record
There’s a new all-time leading scorer in WPIAL basketball history, but the newly crowned record holder had a somewhat subdued celebration. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini broke the WPIAL record with a 33-point effort Tuesday night, bettering a mark that had stood for 30 years, but was slightly disappointed the achievement came in a 68-62 section loss at Neighborhood Academy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks Greensburg Central Catholic to season sweep of rival Jeannette
Samir Crosby is from Jeannette. He lives there. He has family and friends there. But on Tuesday night, the freshman guard from Greensburg Central Catholic was out to beat the Jayhawks. And that’s what he and his teammates did, earning a season sweep over their rivals. Crosby scored nine...
Tribune-Review
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5
“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 3, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Adult prom event planned Feb. 11 in Brackenridge. A King...
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
No injuries in Penn Hills fire at former Rosedale Lanes building
A portion of the roof of a Penn Hills building that formerly housed the old Rosedale Lanes bowling alley caught fire around midday Jan. 31. Firefighters from three Penn Hills fire departments, including the nearby Rosedale fire station, responded to the one alarm fire at what is now Topline Converter Inc., a custom remanufacturing shop.
Original Mad Mex location in Oakland closing
After 30 years in business, Mad Mex has closed its restaurant near the Pitt campus in Oakland. The company announced the closing on social media Tuesday, citing “ongoing staffing and operational changes.”
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
wtae.com
East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 3-5
From Beethoven to the Bucs, there is a wide variety of exciting things to do in the next few days. Here are five things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend. Maestro Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony that opens with the four most recognizable notes in classical music. One need not be an aficionado to know them — Da, da, da, da followed by da, da, da, da. That’s right, they are the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out NCAA's Recruiting Rules
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is no fan of the different Signing Days for recruits.
