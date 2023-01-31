ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injury derails Latrobe against Norwin in WPIAL team tourney

The highly anticipated quarterfinal match between No. 2 Canon-McMillan and No. 7 Latrobe didn’t happen Wednesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A team tournament. An elbow injury to Latrobe heavyweight Wyatt Held helped Norwin to a 36-30 victory, instead. Held was leading Norwin heavyweight Josiah Pastories, 3-0, when he...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield

Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change

A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball all-time scoring record

There’s a new all-time leading scorer in WPIAL basketball history, but the newly crowned record holder had a somewhat subdued celebration. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini broke the WPIAL record with a 33-point effort Tuesday night, bettering a mark that had stood for 30 years, but was slightly disappointed the achievement came in a 68-62 section loss at Neighborhood Academy.
GIBSONIA, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5

“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Feb. 3, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Adult prom event planned Feb. 11 in Brackenridge. A King...
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history

It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 3-5

From Beethoven to the Bucs, there is a wide variety of exciting things to do in the next few days. Here are five things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend. Maestro Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony that opens with the four most recognizable notes in classical music. One need not be an aficionado to know them — Da, da, da, da followed by da, da, da, da. That’s right, they are the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy