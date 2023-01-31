Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
Aggie WR Ainias Smith announces return for 2023 football season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith announced that he would be returning for one final season with the Aggies on Thursday, which he was granted after the COVID-19 pandemic season. Smith has been a star among Aggie wide receivers in his college football career with Texas...
kagstv.com
Brandon Schmidt named A&M Consolidated football's head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD approved the hire of Brandon Schmidt to take over as the next head football coach at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday. Schmidt previously served as the head coach at Prosper, where he guided the Eagles for the past seven seasons. Last fall, Schmidt's squad advanced to the 6A DII State Semifinal before losing to Duncanville.
kagstv.com
Aggie women's basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Exactech Arena. Despite scoring a season high, the Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) suffered an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt. The Maroon & White had their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season, averaging 77.0 points while hitting over 50% of shots from the field in two-consecutive games for the first time this season. Aaliyah Patty led the team with a career-high 21 points, shooting a career-best 9-of-10 from the field.
kagstv.com
Texas A&M loses 4th straight game in Fayetteville to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as...
kagstv.com
Hogs' strong defense shuts down Texas A&M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas men's basketball team handed Texas A&M its second SEC loss of the season with an 81-70 victory Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) shot lights out in the first half. Junior guard Davonte Davis...
Texas executes inmate for 2007 fatal shooting of Dallas cop
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
kagstv.com
Texas A&M engineering students are taking a capstone project to space through an aerospace company
Ever thought about travelling away from Earth? A Houston-based aerospace company alongside Texas A&M engineers are making it possible for your DNA to leave Earth.
kagstv.com
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Bobcat
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Bobcat, a two-year-old domestic short hair mix cat that's looking to be adopted. Like many pets that enter the Aggieland Humane Society's care, Bobcat, his mom, and his four siblings previously were strays from the street. While timid at first, with a proper introduction Bobcat will happily warm up to anyone and cuddle or play with toys like any other curious kitten.
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe
Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says
HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district. It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District...
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
UPDATE: Missing Tomball teen last seen leaving school found safe, police say
TOMBALL, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: Tomball police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe and is back home late Monday. Tomball police said they're searching for a missing teen. The teen was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. Police said the teen was wearing a gray...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
