Huntsville, TX

kagstv.com

Aggie WR Ainias Smith announces return for 2023 football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith announced that he would be returning for one final season with the Aggies on Thursday, which he was granted after the COVID-19 pandemic season. Smith has been a star among Aggie wide receivers in his college football career with Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Brandon Schmidt named A&M Consolidated football's head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD approved the hire of Brandon Schmidt to take over as the next head football coach at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday. Schmidt previously served as the head coach at Prosper, where he guided the Eagles for the past seven seasons. Last fall, Schmidt's squad advanced to the 6A DII State Semifinal before losing to Duncanville.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Aggie women's basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Exactech Arena. Despite scoring a season high, the Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) suffered an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt. The Maroon & White had their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season, averaging 77.0 points while hitting over 50% of shots from the field in two-consecutive games for the first time this season. Aaliyah Patty led the team with a career-high 21 points, shooting a career-best 9-of-10 from the field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Texas A&M loses 4th straight game in Fayetteville to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Hogs' strong defense shuts down Texas A&M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas men's basketball team handed Texas A&M its second SEC loss of the season with an 81-70 victory Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) shot lights out in the first half. Junior guard Davonte Davis...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
kagstv.com

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Bobcat

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Bobcat, a two-year-old domestic short hair mix cat that's looking to be adopted. Like many pets that enter the Aggieland Humane Society's care, Bobcat, his mom, and his four siblings previously were strays from the street. While timid at first, with a proper introduction Bobcat will happily warm up to anyone and cuddle or play with toys like any other curious kitten.
BRYAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe

Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

