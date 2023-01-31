ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

247Sports

Master Plan, in-state connections provide recruiting optimism for Virginia football

Back in September of 2018, the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors approved the Virginia Athletics Master Plan to modernize the athletics complex on North Grounds. Now, over four years after that approval was announced, the Master Plan is in Phase II which centers on a brand-new Football Operations Center and the program is beginning to reap the benefits on the recruiting trail.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Syracuse football brings in well-rounded signing class

Syracuse was expected to stay relatively quiet on National Signing Day as the wide majority of its recruiting class had sent in national letters of intent during the early signing period. The Orange did land one new player at an extremely important position. New signee:. Darrell Gill Jr., WR. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Jim Boeheim Is Officially Embarrassing Syracuse’s Program

Jim Boeheim has been short with his answers in postgame pressers before. For better or worse, it’s something he’s known for. After Virginia finished off its season sweep of Syracuse Monday night, SU’s head man might’ve broken his own record for surliness-to-words ratio. On his team...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Marcus Adams Jr. Puts Syracuse in Top-5

Syracuse basketball just gained the commitment of class of 2024 guard Elijah Moore over the weekend, and now the Orange are zeroing in on another target. Forward Marcus Adams Jr, has placed SU in his top-5 schools after taking an official visit to the university over the weekend. Adams attended the Virginia game on Monday, and also placed UCLA, Oregon, Texas, and Mississippi State in that top 5.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse

Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Awful Announcing

Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question

Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Court documents detail complaints against UCSD Superintendent Bruce Karam

UTICA, N.Y. – More details into the complaints against Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam have surfaced amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by Karam. Karam was placed on paid administrative leave in October pending an independent investigation into complaints filed against him by other District employees. Then in...
UTICA, NY
247Sports

247Sports

