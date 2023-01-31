Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NC State wrestling eyeing another huge ACC win at Virginia
Before Duke and NC State dual, The Wolfpack had a slim to nothing chance of winning the ACC Dual championship and looked to be dethroned this year. Enter: Pitt beating Virginia Tech. Now, NC State is back in control of its destiny with a chance to still be champions of...
Daily Orange
Late-game mistakes show Syracuse’s ‘big time shotmakers’ aren’t being utilized
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly did it. It nearly pulled off what would have been a major upset. In a game against Miami two weeks ago, it was a turnover committed by Judah Mintz that gave the...
Master Plan, in-state connections provide recruiting optimism for Virginia football
Back in September of 2018, the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors approved the Virginia Athletics Master Plan to modernize the athletics complex on North Grounds. Now, over four years after that approval was announced, the Master Plan is in Phase II which centers on a brand-new Football Operations Center and the program is beginning to reap the benefits on the recruiting trail.
Syracuse football brings in well-rounded signing class
Syracuse was expected to stay relatively quiet on National Signing Day as the wide majority of its recruiting class had sent in national letters of intent during the early signing period. The Orange did land one new player at an extremely important position. New signee:. Darrell Gill Jr., WR. The...
orangefizz.net
Jim Boeheim Is Officially Embarrassing Syracuse’s Program
Jim Boeheim has been short with his answers in postgame pressers before. For better or worse, it’s something he’s known for. After Virginia finished off its season sweep of Syracuse Monday night, SU’s head man might’ve broken his own record for surliness-to-words ratio. On his team...
orangefizz.net
Marcus Adams Jr. Puts Syracuse in Top-5
Syracuse basketball just gained the commitment of class of 2024 guard Elijah Moore over the weekend, and now the Orange are zeroing in on another target. Forward Marcus Adams Jr, has placed SU in his top-5 schools after taking an official visit to the university over the weekend. Adams attended the Virginia game on Monday, and also placed UCLA, Oregon, Texas, and Mississippi State in that top 5.
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse
Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question
Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Axe: Nobody is cheering Jim Boeheim on after his latest press conference antics
Syracuse, N.Y. — Whether Jim Boeheim cares or not, the Syracuse basketball head coach should know his latest petulant pushback on a reporter’s inquiry isn’t playing well beyond his Orange bubble. A quick recap for those who haven’t taken in the latest Boeheim blast.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
Syracuse mayor should have prepared for more gun violence after Supreme Court ruling (Your Letters)
In response to the recent coverage of “Mayor Ben Walsh’s plan for 2023: Confront gun violence, fund housing, enhance recreation” (Jan. 26, 2023), gun violence is not a matter that should be addressed when a Syracuse resident dies by gun violence. Following the shooting on Jan. 26...
WKTV
Court documents detail complaints against UCSD Superintendent Bruce Karam
UTICA, N.Y. – More details into the complaints against Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam have surfaced amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by Karam. Karam was placed on paid administrative leave in October pending an independent investigation into complaints filed against him by other District employees. Then in...
