ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – January 30

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONw4b_0kWvovwB00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NBA
Kings 118, Timberwolves 111 – F/OT

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 67, Kansas City 66
Oral Roberts 103, USD 53

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 51, Corsica/Stickney 46

Chester 41, Colman-Egan 38

Colome 59, Avon 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Garretson 32

Hamlin 63, Milbank 35

Hanson 57, Canistota 44

Harding County 69, Timber Lake 35

Hill City 50, Kadoka Area 49

Howard 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44

Lyman 69, New Underwood 39

Madison 65, Tri-Valley 48

Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Northwestern 79, Potter County 65

Philip 75, Newell 34

Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42

Winner 52, Gregory 50, OT

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Burke 63

Avon 61, Colome 36

Canistota 66, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Castlewood 53, DeSmet 44

Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 40

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wilmot 28

Florence/Henry 47, Groton Area 21

Gregory 53, White River 40

Hamlin 69, Milbank 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 74, Alcester-Hudson 59

Howard 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Kimball/White Lake 63, Mitchell Christian 21

Lyman 52, New Underwood 44

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Central 47

Philip 61, Newell 40

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Parkston 36

Tri-Valley 52, Madison 48

Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28

Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 29

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alburnett 73, Springville 33

Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50

Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52

Charles City 68, Osage 56

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58

Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60

Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36

Consolation

Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 66, Denison-Schleswig 30

Albia 54, Fairfield 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Unity Christian 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock, Britt 69

Clear Lake 54, Algona 51

Des Moines, North 46, Pella 44

East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, West Central, Maynard 17

East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 30

Forest City 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Grand View Christian 42, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 29

Harlan 43, Winterset 38

Hinton 51, Trinity Christian High School 24

Humboldt 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20

Jesup 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 43

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

Newell-Fonda 85, Manson Northwest Webster 28

Osage 66, Charles City 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, East 43

Shenandoah 67, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

Spencer 52, Cherokee, Washington 51

Springville 70, Alburnett 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Tripoli 20

Waterloo Christian School 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Waukee Northwest 88, Sioux City, West 36

West Nodaway, Mo. 55, Sidney 47

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
tsln.com

South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City

1. Chance Schott, 86.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s No. F24, $4,089; 2. Cole Hould, 85.5, $3,135; 3. (tie) Maverick Potter and TJ Schmidt, 83.5, $1,908 each; 5. Ty Bertrand, 81.5, $954; 6. Kase Hitt, 81, $682; 7. Connor Murnion, 78.5, $545; 8. (tie) Coy Pollmeier and Dalton Wright, 78, $204 each. Total payoff: $13,630. Stock contractors: Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty acts: Justin Rumford and Maddie MacDonald. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes, Tate Rhoads and Ezra Coleman. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen and Rooster Finnell. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings

(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND

USD men take down St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (USD) — South Dakota bounced back from a heartbreaking loss Thursday to top St. Thomas Saturday night by a final score of 81-67 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Coyotes have now completed the season sweep of St. Thomas for the second year since the Tommies joined the Summit League. Entering the game at […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND

USD women’s rally falls short against St. Thomas

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —St. Thomas got its statement win and it came at the expense of South Dakota Saturday. The Tommies saw a 22-point lead with 11 minutes to go dwindle to five with 3:30 left but held on for a 70-64 victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Jo Langbehn scored 15 points in 13 […]
VERMILLION, SD
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels like -20° to -30° in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect again this morning around most of the region. Feels-like temperatures could drop to around -20° to -30° this morning. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today, but it’s going to be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category

When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
KANSAS STATE
newscenter1.tv

This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states

(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
INDIANA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota

The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy