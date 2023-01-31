Monday Scoreboard – January 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NBA
Kings 118, Timberwolves 111 – F/OT
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 67, Kansas City 66
Oral Roberts 103, USD 53
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 51, Corsica/Stickney 46
Chester 41, Colman-Egan 38
Colome 59, Avon 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Garretson 32
Hamlin 63, Milbank 35
Hanson 57, Canistota 44
Harding County 69, Timber Lake 35
Hill City 50, Kadoka Area 49
Howard 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24
Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44
Lyman 69, New Underwood 39
Madison 65, Tri-Valley 48
Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
Northwestern 79, Potter County 65
Philip 75, Newell 34
Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42
Winner 52, Gregory 50, OT
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Burke 63
Avon 61, Colome 36
Canistota 66, Bridgewater-Emery 33
Castlewood 53, DeSmet 44
Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 40
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wilmot 28
Florence/Henry 47, Groton Area 21
Gregory 53, White River 40
Hamlin 69, Milbank 35
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 74, Alcester-Hudson 59
Howard 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Kimball/White Lake 63, Mitchell Christian 21
Lyman 52, New Underwood 44
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Central 47
Philip 61, Newell 40
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Parkston 36
Tri-Valley 52, Madison 48
Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28
Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 29
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alburnett 73, Springville 33
Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55
Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50
Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52
Charles City 68, Osage 56
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58
Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60
Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49
Western Valley Conference Tournament
Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36
Consolation
Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 66, Denison-Schleswig 30
Albia 54, Fairfield 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Unity Christian 40
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock, Britt 69
Clear Lake 54, Algona 51
Des Moines, North 46, Pella 44
East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, West Central, Maynard 17
East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 13
Estherville Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 30
Forest City 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
Grand View Christian 42, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 29
Harlan 43, Winterset 38
Hinton 51, Trinity Christian High School 24
Humboldt 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20
Jesup 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 43
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40
Newell-Fonda 85, Manson Northwest Webster 28
Osage 66, Charles City 11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, East 43
Shenandoah 67, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38
Spencer 52, Cherokee, Washington 51
Springville 70, Alburnett 28
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Tripoli 20
Waterloo Christian School 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Waukee Northwest 88, Sioux City, West 36
West Nodaway, Mo. 55, Sidney 47
