The Pittsburgh Steelers sent their scouts to the East-West Shrine Bowl Game, and after a week, they had to have found some gems. After seeing the long list of talented players invited to the All-Star event, it was hard not to get too excited about what was to come in Las Vegas. With even more talent than arguably ever before, the players themselves had a lot of weight to carry on their shoulders. That didn't stop them, as there were plenty of guys that lit it up on the practice field throughout the week, and in turn, boosted their NFL Draft stock.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO