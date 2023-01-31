Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Coach DeMeco Ryans’ 3 Texans ‘No’s: No ‘Vampires,’ No Egos ... No QB?
The Houston Texans have their guy in new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, who has termed this his "dream job.''. Now to the process of making the culture and the roster a substantial bit more "dreamy'' as well. And how to begin the process of doing that? Ryans, the former...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Time to Trade Brandin Cooks: Cowboys vs. Patriots Bidding War?
Standout wideout Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But now, last time we checked, he is looking for a way out. Can the New England Patriots be that "way'' so they can bring the highly productive...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major Outlet Releases Contract Projections For Top Bengals Free Agents
CINCINNATI — PFF unveiled its top 100 NFL free agents on Thursday and had some interesting contract projections attached. Four Bengals players made the list—along with a monetary figure:. • Safety Jessie Bates III (No. 4 overall): Five years, $75 million ($40m guaranteed) • Safety Vonn Bell (No....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Buccaneers’ Running Back Leonard Fournette Changes Agent
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back, Leonard Fournette, has new representation when it comes to his agent. Fournette was formerly represented by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports, but has since changed his course and will now be represented by GSE Worldwide's David Canter and Ness Mugrabi. The change in agents comes about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers’ 2023 Offseason Depth Charts Without Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ranging from longtime standout Mason Crosby to surprise star Keisean Nixon, the Green Bay Packers have 14 players set to become unrestricted free agents next month. With the Packers staring at a $20 million hole in their salary cap – perhaps more if quarterback Aaron...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Ex Coach Jeff Fisher Leaves USFL Job
Jeff Fisher failed to find his Hollywood ending in the rebooted United States Football League. The former Los Angeles Rams head coach stepped down from the same spot with the USFL's Michigan Panthers, who will return for their second back on the field this spring. Fisher is succeeded by former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan, whose most recent professional football affairs came as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Interviews With Texans; Who Fills Position?
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley might be headed out of town after all. With his Pats’ contract about to expire this month, Caley reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans Wednesday for a spot on the staff of newly-hired head coach DeMeco Ryans. Caley had previously been...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shrine Bowl Winners and Losers: Defensive Studs Shine for Steelers in Vegas
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent their scouts to the East-West Shrine Bowl Game, and after a week, they had to have found some gems. After seeing the long list of talented players invited to the All-Star event, it was hard not to get too excited about what was to come in Las Vegas. With even more talent than arguably ever before, the players themselves had a lot of weight to carry on their shoulders. That didn't stop them, as there were plenty of guys that lit it up on the practice field throughout the week, and in turn, boosted their NFL Draft stock.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Options Available for Steelers LT Spot
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the Senior Bowl, and right away, it was clear what position they were looking at. As Mike Tomlin and company spend the week scouting, they're doing plenty of homework on the offensive linemen, which leaves you wondering if the NFL Draft is their direction for a new left tackle. However, adding a rookie isn't their only option at the position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OL Justin Murray Returns to Raiders With Reserve/Future Contract
The Las Vegas Raiders have now signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts. The most recent was offensive lineman Justin Murray, a signing that was announced by the club on Thursday. Murray spent five games with the Buffalo Bills this past season, having only taken a single offensive snap. The Bills...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles’ Josh Sills Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
The lead-up to any Super Bowl has some built-in distraction but the Eagles are reeling from the unwanted variety after backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in his native Ohio. The announcement came on Wednesday and was first reported by TMZ. The news broke...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four Packers Finish in Top Five in Players’ All-Pro Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Under the pretense of, “For too long, we have allowed everyone else to define the best of us as players. That ends now,” the NFL Players Association created the Players’ All-Pro Team. As explained by the NFLPA, “We asked players across the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero
Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Big 12, Fox’s Major Decision Will Impact Arkansas
FRISCO, Texas – If SEC schools were looking forward to beating up on Texas and having a tussle with Oklahoma in football after next season, it looks like they're going to have to wait a while. The Big 12 meetings in Dallas this week could potentially be the most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
