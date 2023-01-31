Line break, sinkhole repairs cause road closure in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If your daily commute takes you along Canfield Road in Youngstown past Lanterman’s Mill, beware. This section of the road will be closed for about a week for emergency sewer and sinkhole repairs.

Crews determined the culprit was a broken sewer line buried nearly twenty feet below the roadway.

“A sinkhole was discovered just off the edge of the road, about 50 feet east of Arden Boulevard,” said Mahoning County Engineer Chuck Shahso.

Immediately the area around the intersection was closed to all vehicles, including access to West Newport Drive.

Both Canfield Road and Arden Boulevard will be limited to only local traffic while construction workers dig down to see just how much of the line needs to be replaced.

“It’s gonna depend on the stability of the soil in the area and what else we encounter,” Shahso said.

Since the affected portions of Canfield Road and Arden Boulevard are maintained by the state, coming up with detours means keeping heavy truck traffic away from residential side streets as well as nearby Mill Creek Park.

Traffic coming from the south will need to use either Route 224 or Shields Road to reach Market Street and then to Route 62.

From the west, drivers will need to follow Meridan Road to Mahoning Avenue and then to Glenwood Avenue.

“We do understand the frustration of the public. We just ask that everybody follow the detour signs,” Shasho said.

