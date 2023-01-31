ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday January 30th, 2023

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keJ4f_0kWvoo0K00

A cold start to the day, seeing some ice on cars, and roads. Staying in the 20s for all of the afternoon. Also some freezing fog, and freezing drizzle allowing some build up on cars, but little accumulation on roads. A definite need to bundle up if you head out the door for the next few days. Many schools closing, and some delays and closures for tomorrow already in place, check our school closure postings for more up to date information. As we go into tonight we see temps drop, and dropping as far as the low 20s, with wind chills reaching the low teens. Those winds out of the northeast around 10 mph. We increase our odds for some wintry mix, with our biggest concern being freezing rain as we go into late tonight, picking up after midnight, and sleet possible after 3 AM, though little accumulation expected for these overnight hours.

Tomorrow is going to be our main focus, as this freezing rain really persists. In the low 20s as we wake up, temps not getting above freezing, with afternoon ‘highs’ in the mid to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens once again for another freezing afternoon. Winds continue out of the northeast around 10 mph. Freezing rain and sleet sticking around overnight though becoming just freezing rain after 3 AM. Lows in the mid 20s, with wind chills giving a little as they don’t differ from actual temps all too much– seeing them in the upper teens to low 20s. Accumulation between a quarter to half of an inch possible.

Wednesday morning still seeing these hectic weather conditions around the Concho Valley with a continuation of the freezing rain all morning up, this is when we will see the most accumulation with another half inch-three quarters of an inch possible. This expected until around 3 PM where we see our afternoon high barely reach above freezing and a possibility of this transition of just seeing rain. Though not above freezing for long, we see lows drop back into the upper 20s, low 30s. Rain shifting again to freezing rain overnight with overnight new accumulation an additional quarter to a half inch.

Thursday we finally see a warm up, out of below freezing while our showers finally make the shift to rain throughout Thursday afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s. Looking into Thursday night lows dropping back below freezing and into the upper 20s.

KLST/KSAN

Our Water: National Weather Service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Freezing Rain Will Expand & Intensify Overnight

SAN ANGELO – The bands of freezing rain and sleet will increase and intensify overnight as temperatures remain steady in the lower 20s adding more layers of ice to already treacherous roadways. There is a 90% chance of freezing rain in the Concho Valley tonight and 100% chance Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

SAISD Schools Closed Thursday, February 2, 2023 Due to Inclement Weather

Due to expected continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the night and early morning which cause dangerous driving situations such as black ice for our families, young drivers and staff members, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Thursday, February 2, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff.
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Basketball changes due to inclement weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — With the winter storm still hanging around the Concho Valley, high school basketball games that were expected to play Monday or Tuesday have now been postponed again. Below is the most up-to-date information regarding the rescheduling of games. Midland Legacy @ Central- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When San Angelo Trash Service Will Resume

SAN ANGELO – Republic trash and recycle trucks will resume pickup routes Thursday. According to information from the city of San Angelo, trash service will not operate Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is planning for a late start Thursday, Feb. 2, due to inclement weather. Please place bins out for...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

