Read full article on original website
Related
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
KXII.com
Slip and fall injuries
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway
This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
KXII.com
Texoma small businesses recovering after closing for winter ice storms
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Empty chairs, tables, and parking lots have been the reality for small businesses as Texoma begins to thaw. They are beginning to open following the winter weather. Owner of Cackle & Oink BBQ, Aaron Vogel, says this time of the year is always slow and hard...
These Are The Two Reasons Why Oklahoma Shuts Down During Winter Weather
It's true, as soon as Oklahoma gets a hint that there will be any kind of winter weather, everything shuts down. Oklahomans flee to the grocery store to stock up on bread and milk. Schools start announcing closures or virtual days. And businesses post on their social media pages about being closed for the safety of their staff.
KXII.com
Sankofa Journey
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
KTUL
Winter weather continues Wednesday afternoon, will create difficult travel conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. Monday and Tuesday brought sleet into the area, creating slick travel conditions and coating side streets with a layer of ice. City of Tulsa crews and ODOT have been working around...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
ODOT granted $85 million to complete I-44/US-75 interchange in Tulsa
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said this is the largest transportation grant Oklahoma has been awarded in its history.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up. The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
okcfox.com
Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather
Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
Comments / 1