Silverthorne, CO

OutThere Colorado

At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
5280.com

Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs

By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver

It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses

VAIL — A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
VAIL, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball

Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
ASPEN, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Momentous treaty coming to Denver

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo transformed what is now the western United States, and pages of that document will arrive at History Colorado Museum, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver to accompany the exhibit called “Borderlands.”. The document came from the National Archives in Washington and will be exhibited only until...
DENVER, CO

