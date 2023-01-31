Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Theatre SilCo to host an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser at Silverthorne Pavilion
Theatre SilCo executive director Chris Alleman has been at the helm of the organization for 20 years. To celebrate, the nonprofit is hosting an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser. According to the theater’s website, the event is called “We Got the Beat” and will feature live music from various artists...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne announces tenants for the new Art Spot Makerspace expected to open this spring
Silverthorne has announced the inaugural studio tenants of the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace — a new arts location for residents and visitors that is expected to open this spring. Out of 29 applications received, the Silverthorne Art Board selected The Frosted Flamingo and Glaze Spot: A Paint Your Own...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Summit Daily News
Donate to the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District by playing bingo at The Pad in Silverthorne on Monday, Feb. 6
Test your luck at playing bingo while supporting the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District on Monday, Feb. 6. The nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, in Silverthorne from 6-8 p.m. Half of the money collected will be donated to the nonprofit while the other half will be given as a cash prize.
Summit Daily News
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
5280.com
Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs
By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
iheart.com
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
5280.com
Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver
It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office situation in Summit County is ridiculous
I am responding to the front-page article regarding the U.S. Post Office issues in Summit County. I completely relate to the comment by the Dillion resident in the article about the post office when she stated, “My mail is being held hostage.”. Let me explain: As a Frisco resident,...
Summit Daily News
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
VAIL — A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball
Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
highlandsranchherald.net
Momentous treaty coming to Denver
The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo transformed what is now the western United States, and pages of that document will arrive at History Colorado Museum, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver to accompany the exhibit called “Borderlands.”. The document came from the National Archives in Washington and will be exhibited only until...
Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League monthlong spotlight
The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for adoption as much as small dogs.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Summit Daily News
Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail in Pitkin County
PITKIN COUNTY — As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued...
Owner, dog prompt emergency response after entering frigid Colorado lake
Arvada fire and police crews recently responded to an emergency call regarding a person that was trapped in a frigid lake. According to their report, the person's dog jumped into Garrison Lake off of West 51st Avenue, which led to the person entering the water after their pet. Ice can be seen on the surface of the lake in images from the scene.
Raccoon on the loose inside Boulder store
A Boulder business had quite the time getting an unwanted customer to leave the store.
Comments / 0