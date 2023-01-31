ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

The Denver Gazette

No rep company at Arvada Center next season

The Arvada Center has some changes coming to the way it programs live theater next season, Artistic Director of Theatre Lynne Collins confirmed Wednesday. But they won’t be permanent. The Arvada Center, which is best known for its large-scale musicals like the recent “Into the Woods,” went old-school in 2016, when it committed to performing its non-musical (straight) plays in repertory – meaning it would now present up to three plays at the same time, performed on alternating days by a small core company of...
ARVADA, CO
5280.com

Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs

By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
milehighcre.com

Unico Properties Activates Boulder’s Pearl Street with 3 New Tenants

Expanding on its ongoing efforts to revitalize Pearl Street Mall’s East End, Unico Properties LLC recently secured additional long-term leases with three new tenants and collaborated with community partners to install a large-scale public mural. Unico, who has been acquiring, managing, and developing commercial properties in Colorado for more...
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver

It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball

Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
ASPEN, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County officials discuss further reforms to parking, shuttle system for Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails

Parking and shuttle rides for Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails could get cheaper and more accessible this year after Summit County officials discussed incentives to boost sustainable visitation to one of Colorado’s most popular 14er mountains. During a Jan. 31 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, officials with...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

52 days without reliable running water: Did Colorado’s mobile home protections work for Summit County?

Jeff Rank realized something concerning in the early hours of Nov. 27. His toilet would not flush. Frustrated at what he said was the latest in a string of water issues for his Summit County mobile home, Rank filed a complaint the next day with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ (DOLA) Mobile Home Park Oversight Program — an agency still in its infancy.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

