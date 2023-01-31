Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne announces tenants for the new Art Spot Makerspace expected to open this spring
Silverthorne has announced the inaugural studio tenants of the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace — a new arts location for residents and visitors that is expected to open this spring. Out of 29 applications received, the Silverthorne Art Board selected The Frosted Flamingo and Glaze Spot: A Paint Your Own...
Summit Daily News
Plans announced for High Country Conservation Center’s annual Party for the Planet fundraiser in Breckenridge
Party for the Planet is back. High Country Conservation Center’s annual fundraiser will feature local brews, live music from Beau Thomas, food, an award ceremony and a silent auction on March 3 starting at 6 p.m., according to the organization’s website. A cash bar will be available at...
Summit Daily News
Donate to the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District by playing bingo at The Pad in Silverthorne on Monday, Feb. 6
Test your luck at playing bingo while supporting the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District on Monday, Feb. 6. The nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, in Silverthorne from 6-8 p.m. Half of the money collected will be donated to the nonprofit while the other half will be given as a cash prize.
No rep company at Arvada Center next season
The Arvada Center has some changes coming to the way it programs live theater next season, Artistic Director of Theatre Lynne Collins confirmed Wednesday. But they won’t be permanent. The Arvada Center, which is best known for its large-scale musicals like the recent “Into the Woods,” went old-school in 2016, when it committed to performing its non-musical (straight) plays in repertory – meaning it would now present up to three plays at the same time, performed on alternating days by a small core company of...
5280.com
Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs
By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
Summit Daily News
Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail in Pitkin County
PITKIN COUNTY — As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued...
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
milehighcre.com
Unico Properties Activates Boulder’s Pearl Street with 3 New Tenants
Expanding on its ongoing efforts to revitalize Pearl Street Mall’s East End, Unico Properties LLC recently secured additional long-term leases with three new tenants and collaborated with community partners to install a large-scale public mural. Unico, who has been acquiring, managing, and developing commercial properties in Colorado for more...
5280.com
Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver
It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office situation in Summit County is ridiculous
I am responding to the front-page article regarding the U.S. Post Office issues in Summit County. I completely relate to the comment by the Dillion resident in the article about the post office when she stated, “My mail is being held hostage.”. Let me explain: As a Frisco resident,...
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball
Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
iheart.com
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
Summit Daily News
Summit County officials discuss further reforms to parking, shuttle system for Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails
Parking and shuttle rides for Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails could get cheaper and more accessible this year after Summit County officials discussed incentives to boost sustainable visitation to one of Colorado’s most popular 14er mountains. During a Jan. 31 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, officials with...
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Summit Daily News
52 days without reliable running water: Did Colorado’s mobile home protections work for Summit County?
Jeff Rank realized something concerning in the early hours of Nov. 27. His toilet would not flush. Frustrated at what he said was the latest in a string of water issues for his Summit County mobile home, Rank filed a complaint the next day with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ (DOLA) Mobile Home Park Oversight Program — an agency still in its infancy.
How did this cold, snowy January stack up against others?
January in Denver will end as the 15th snowiest on record and the 17th coldest on record. In fact, it's the coldest month in Denver since 1988.
Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League monthlong spotlight
The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for adoption as much as small dogs.
Comments / 0