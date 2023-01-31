Calling all stargazers: You can watch a rare comet streak across the sky at The Pad in Silverthorne this week

Read full article on original website
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
5280.com
Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver
It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
slidesandsunshine.com
Candeeland Kids, the NEW Indoor Playground in Colorado!
We are so excited to welcome Candeeland Kids as the newest indoor playground in Colorado! According to their website, “Candeeland inspires the imagination with a 16,000 square-foot extravaganza of good times and exercise, plus climbing walls, ninja course, laser maze, arcade, cafe and candy store!” My daughters and I were invited to visit and all they could say was “Wow!” You are immediately drawn to the fun colors and all of the exciting structures, it was a blast for all of us.
'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store
An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
How did this cold, snowy January stack up against others?
January in Denver will end as the 15th snowiest on record and the 17th coldest on record. In fact, it's the coldest month in Denver since 1988.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
This Colorado Bear Went Viral for Taking Hundreds of Selfies on a Wildlife Camera — See the Photos
The photos have been viewed on Twitter one million times.
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Summit Daily News
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell makes back-to-back finals in Mammoth
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell has done it again. After making the final in the Laax Open World Cup last month, Blackwell successfully punched his ticket into the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California. In the men’s halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday,...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Frontier launches all-you-can-fly summer pass
DENVER — A new pass from Frontier may be just the ticket for a summer of travel. Frontier Airlines has announced that it is launching a summer-only version of the previously announced GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass for unlimited flights. > The video above is about Denver International Airport's 25th anniversary.
coloradoexpression.com
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A Review
The number one complaint I hear as a foodie living in Denver is that there's no good seafood in this landlocked state. Even with several restaurants boasting that they fly fish in weekly or even daily, there are skeptics, including myself.
5280.com
Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs
By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
10 new Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season. Shane Smith and the Saints, Chromeo and Hot Chip, Tori Amos, Barenaked Ladies, the Global Dub Festival, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Oliver Tree, The Revivalists, Opiuo, and Young the Giant have announced concerts at the venue.
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
