ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – February 2nd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis formalized his budget proposal for consideration in the upcoming state legislative session. In what he’s dubbed the “Framework for Freedom” Budget, a record $114.8 billion would be spent in support of a myriad of economic, educational, environmental and public safety initiatives. Among the features of the budget, expanded sales tax holidays, a minimum 5% across-the-board pay increase for state employees, record raises for law enforcement, in addition to the previously expanded teacher pay raises.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

FHP promises hit-and-run drivers will be held accountable

A five-year trend is showing a “disturbing” rise in hit-and-run crashes in Florida. In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists pedaling on Morse Boulevard. It was a sobering sentence for such an elderly woman with no prior criminal history. At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the judge made it clear it was her decision to flee that required such a tough sentence.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Be aware of these common toxic plants, experts say

Weeds and invasive plants can be a nuisance to a home or business landscape, and some of them are also toxic to people or animals. A new UF/IFAS publication details some of the most common poisonous plants found in Florida residential landscapes. Ingestion of poisonous plants makes up only 3%...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy