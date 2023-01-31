Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis formalized his budget proposal for consideration in the upcoming state legislative session. In what he’s dubbed the “Framework for Freedom” Budget, a record $114.8 billion would be spent in support of a myriad of economic, educational, environmental and public safety initiatives. Among the features of the budget, expanded sales tax holidays, a minimum 5% across-the-board pay increase for state employees, record raises for law enforcement, in addition to the previously expanded teacher pay raises.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO