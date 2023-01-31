Read full article on original website
LIST: Florida rejected over 500 personalized license plates in 2022
It doesn't matter if you've had your car for years or just drove it off the lot, people all across the country love to personalize their vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – February 2nd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis formalized his budget proposal for consideration in the upcoming state legislative session. In what he’s dubbed the “Framework for Freedom” Budget, a record $114.8 billion would be spent in support of a myriad of economic, educational, environmental and public safety initiatives. Among the features of the budget, expanded sales tax holidays, a minimum 5% across-the-board pay increase for state employees, record raises for law enforcement, in addition to the previously expanded teacher pay raises.
‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions
Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions.
villages-news.com
FHP promises hit-and-run drivers will be held accountable
A five-year trend is showing a “disturbing” rise in hit-and-run crashes in Florida. In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists pedaling on Morse Boulevard. It was a sobering sentence for such an elderly woman with no prior criminal history. At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the judge made it clear it was her decision to flee that required such a tough sentence.
Safety improvements scheduled for 'dangerous' intersection after wreck in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent crash has some parents in St. Johns County neighborhood worried about their students' safety. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared images of yet another crash along 9b, with an overturned tanker. After spending hours cleaning it up, the road was re-opened,...
This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.
Florida may dial back proposed mail-in voting changes after identity theft concerns raised
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers asked the state to spend the year looking into beefing up mail-in ballot security and cutting down on the potential for fraud.
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
click orlando
‘How much trouble am I in?’: Principal of St. Cloud High School accused of keying car in Publix parking lot
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief after keying a car at a Publix store, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Principal Nathaniel Fancher, 48, faces the charge following an “incident” that happened outside of...
Florida pollen levels remain high this month
Pollen season never really seems to go away in Florida but there are few times a year when it is worse than others.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Florida sales tax holidays 2023: New & permanent savings proposed in DeSantis’ budget
The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the "Framework for Freedom," includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.
theapopkavoice.com
Be aware of these common toxic plants, experts say
Weeds and invasive plants can be a nuisance to a home or business landscape, and some of them are also toxic to people or animals. A new UF/IFAS publication details some of the most common poisonous plants found in Florida residential landscapes. Ingestion of poisonous plants makes up only 3%...
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
New Report Looks at Why Florida Voters Are Approving Proposed Tax Increases
This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Voters Continue to Say Yes to Proposed Tax Increases,” a briefing examining the trend of Florida voters approving tax increases at the local level. This report builds on FTW’s February 2021 analysis, “A Decade of Self-Taxing,” which found that Floridians increased...
fox13news.com
DeSantis proposes permanent tax breaks on diapers, pet medications, gas stoves in new Florida budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax...
