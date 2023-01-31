Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Will Governor Hochul's proposed budget keep people from leaving New York State?
Schenectady — New York State led the nation in population decline from 2021 to 2022, losing 180,341 people. This followed a record loss of population in 2020-2021, as 319,000 New Yorkers left the State. As she declared during her inauguration, Governor Hochul is hoping to address the decline as...
WRGB
Hochul's budget offers no relief for businesses stuck paying NY's COVID unemployment debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — “There is nothing new proposed in this budget.”. That was the response from New York’s Acting Budget Director Sandra Beattie during Governor Kathy Hochul's budget presentation after she was asked whether the spending plan offered any relief to small businesses for the increased monthly unemployment insurance costs they’ve been ordered to pay the state.
WRGB
HOT BOOTY, EROTIC6: New York's banned license plates
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — You see them as you're driving around, those vanity license plates that say something about the personality of the person behind the wheel. What you haven't seen, until now, are the vanity plates that are rejected. That's right, New York State DMV rejects hundreds, even...
WRGB
Push for free school meals continues despite no mention in proposed budget
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — There is a lot included in Governor Hochul's proposed budget, but some lawmakers and advocates are concerned by something that was left out: funding for free school meals for all students. There's disappointment over it not being included by the Governor, but there's also now...
WRGB
Organizations claim "missed opportunities" in Hochul's housing crisis budget
Governor Hochul's budget laid out several proposals for New York Housing crisis including a plan to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade, and $250 million dollars for infrastructure upgrades and improvements to local housing growth and development throughout the state. "The reality is" said Citizen Action of New...
WRGB
The DMV recovered over $7 million in stolen cars and parts in 2022, including 76 Hondas
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered $7.3 million in stolen vehicles and parts in 2022. The DMV recovered 231 stolen vehicles valued at more than $7.3 million and 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223. By comparison, in 2021, the DMV recovered 194...
WRGB
Friday to see brutal, dangerous temperatures, wind chills
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
WRGB
Local man putting his new heart into his wife's dream of owning a bakery
If you thought your days were numbered, and were suddenly given a second chance at life, what would you do?. This Positively Upstate is about a local man’s journey from the brink of death to making dreams come true and the delicious way his family is giving back. Stephen...
WRGB
Lowest Wind Chills in at Least 4 Years Late this Week
After a notably warm January, it looks like we are getting a quick dose (too much perhaps) of the brutal power of winter by the end of this week. Our current forecast calls for widespread wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit range Friday into early Saturday, with some places in the Adirondacks approaching -50 degrees Fahrenheit as an arctic outbreak invades the Northeast.
Comments / 0