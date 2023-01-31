RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Rayville Councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges after an investigation by Louisiana State Police. They say on January 10, 2023, the Rayville Police Department contacted LSP to investigate a complaint that James was involved in an alleged physical altercation at a private residence. Rayville police say when they responded to the complaint, James threatened that she would fire them if she was arrested.

RAYVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO