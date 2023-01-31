'Recovery' and cautious optimism: researchers share progress and concerns two year's after AltEn closure

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
News Channel Nebraska
Water freezes in Middle School boiler system
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School is transitioning to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to a heating issue. A school press release says the building’s boiler pumps were not working properly during the recent cold snap, which led to water inside of the boilers to freeze.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Community Hospital receives award
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
News Channel Nebraska
Unadilla Billie sees shadow
NEBRASKA CITY -Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing her shadow this morning. With temperatures forecast in the upper 40s on Saturday, Feb. 4, come celebrate the 35th annual Groundhog Day Celebration. Plenty of activities for the family include a vendor show, model train display and a...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 54-year-old inmate didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after his community job. Authorities said that George Piper went missing after not returning to the facility Thursday night. Piper started his sentenced Oct. 27, 1997. Officials said that he was sentenced to 35 to 52 years...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Details related to Omaha Target shooting released
OMAHA, Neb. -- The name of the Target shooter that was killed in Omaha has been released along with more details. The Omaha Police Department said the shooter was 32-year-old Joseph Jones, of Omaha. His next of kin has already been notified. Officers said Jones bought the rifle that he...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired deputy passes away
PRINCETON, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that Albert L. Cherry died on Monday at 79 years old after having battled cancer for several years. Cherry had been a Boone County Deputy Sheriff before going to...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City man sentence to prison for mushrooms
NEBRASKA CITY - Jacob Murry, 29, of Nebraska City was sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for attempted possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver in February of 2022. Police report a north Seventh Street traffic stop where illegal drugs were found, including...
News Channel Nebraska
Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court
NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: West Omaha Target shooter killed by officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a Target store in west Omaha Tuesday after reports of shots being fired. The call came in around midday Tuesday. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci from the Omaha Police Department, an armed shooter with an AR-15 and ammunition entered the store at 178th and W. Center and fired "multiple rounds." Bonacci said an OPD officer entered the store before confronting and killing the shooter, described as a white male in his 30s.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
Target shooting suspect identified
Omaha police have identified the active shooter suspect who terrified a West Omaha Target store yesterday before police shot and killed him; no one else was hurt. According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha bought the AR-15 military assault style rifle just four days earlier from a Cabela’s store.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets over 2 years in prison for assaulting officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after assaulting an officer. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Tuesday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. He will serve 30 months in prison along with a two-year term of supervised release after. Hernandez-Castro will also be deported to El Salvador after he finishes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Hernandez-Castro pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
Comments / 0