'Recovery' and cautious optimism: researchers share progress and concerns two year's after AltEn closure

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a Target store in west Omaha Tuesday after reports of shots being fired. The call came in around midday Tuesday. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci from the Omaha Police Department, an armed shooter with an AR-15 and ammunition entered the store at 178th and W. Center and fired "multiple rounds." Bonacci said an OPD officer entered the store before confronting and killing the shooter, described as a white male in his 30s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO