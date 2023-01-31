Read full article on original website
SFGate
Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy. The large-scale Chinese deployment came as...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
SFGate
Blinken Postpones Trip to China After Balloon Is Detected Over U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed a trip to Beijing after a Chinese high-altitude balloon, described as a “intelligence-gathering” airship by the Pentagon and a stray civilian device by China, was detected floating over the United States this week. The postponement was confirmed by State Department...
Bay Area-based Impossible Foods to reportedly lay off 20% of staff
A timeline for the reported layoffs is unclear.
SFGate
NATO chief wants more 'friends' as Russia, China move closer
TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia pose a challenge not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
SFGate
African countries lack 'immediate access' to cholera vaccine
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health agency says countries with deadly cholera outbreaks on the continent have no “immediate access” to vaccines amid a global supply shortage. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, told journalists on Thursday...
SFGate
N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
