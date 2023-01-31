LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.

