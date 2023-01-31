ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge. No other details were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School Wednesday morning. Principal Traci Morris-Hunt confirmed the incident in a letter sent home to Moore families. The letter reads:. Dear Marion C. Moore Families,. We always want to let you know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-265 South crash causes all lanes to be blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265. All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area. Drivers can expect about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Ex-officer involved in 2020 protest shooting avoids prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a deadly shooting during the 2020 Breonna Taylor protests has been sentenced to two years of probation. Katie Crews pleaded guilty last year to using excessive force. During a curfew enforcement at the height of the protests,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Semi crash on I-71 south in Oldham County caused big delays

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE: The crash is now clear. Expect delays if you're driving on Interstate 71 south in Oldham County. There was a crash Thursday morning and traffic is backed up from the Highway-329 area to past LaGrange. The crash involves a car and a semi. All...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

