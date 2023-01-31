Read full article on original website
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Arrest made when concerned citizen calls police about man slumped over his steering wheel on Spice Valley Road
BEDFORD – A Mitchell was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check on a male who was possibly unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spice Valley Road. Before police arrived dispatch received...
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge. No other details were...
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School Wednesday morning. Principal Traci Morris-Hunt confirmed the incident in a letter sent home to Moore families. The letter reads:. Dear Marion C. Moore Families,. We always want to let you know...
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
2 taken to hospital after separate shootings in Oldham County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in typically quiet neighborhoods in Oldham County last weekend. On Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back on Crossbrook Lane in Pewee Valley around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a dark sedan...
Louisville businesses react to new late-night safety recommendations from metro committee
The guide is a list of suggested best practices for businesses that sell alcohol after midnight. It's been in the works since a Metro Council resolution last year.
1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
I-265 South crash causes all lanes to be blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265. All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area. Drivers can expect about...
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
Ex-officer involved in 2020 protest shooting avoids prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a deadly shooting during the 2020 Breonna Taylor protests has been sentenced to two years of probation. Katie Crews pleaded guilty last year to using excessive force. During a curfew enforcement at the height of the protests,...
Clark Memorial Bridge open after being closed in both directions due to 'medical emergency'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:Both southbound and northbound lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge are now open. The bridge, also know as the Second Street bridge, closed in both directions for a little over an hour on Wednesday morning. Traffic officials said it was due to a "medical emergency."
Semi crash on I-71 south in Oldham County caused big delays
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE: The crash is now clear. Expect delays if you're driving on Interstate 71 south in Oldham County. There was a crash Thursday morning and traffic is backed up from the Highway-329 area to past LaGrange. The crash involves a car and a semi. All...
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
Louisville man accused of shooting nightclub employee almost 2 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for trying to kill a nightclub employee almost two years ago. Vernon Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to attempted murder. According to court records, Jackson demanded a refund after a shooting inside club “X-clusive" forced the business...
