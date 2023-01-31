ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NAIA Basketball: Dillard downs SUNO, 102-62

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYfRZ_0kWvmo4k00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — After losing four of their last five, the Dillard University men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 102-62 win over Southern University at New Orleans on Monday night.

Kenyon Duling scored 15 of his 24 points in the first 20 minutes of play as the Bleu Devils ran out to a 47-26 lead at the half. Three other Bleu Devils recorded double-digit scoring, including Dwight Felton (16), Armani Allen (14) and Quinterious Jones (12).

Dillard shot 56.4 percent from the field, 47.6 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Sanders led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Devin Danieks with 12.

With the win, Dillard improves to 12-5 overall, 4-3 in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play.

Meanwhile, SUNO falls to 2-15 overall, 0-8 GCAC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: D’Wanye’ Winfield - Lutcher QB

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - Class 4-A State MVP D’Wanye’ Winfield is our next finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the Year Award. Going into National Signing Day five of our nine finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the year were already locked up with colleges with three already on campus. Winfield signed with the Ragin Cajuns of UL-Lafayette.
LUTCHER, LA
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Video: Lunch for the Ragin Cajuns: Lutcher prep star Winfield signs with Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Lafayette added a gem to its 2023 recruiting class. Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield signs the Ragin Cajuns Wednesday. The man they call “Lunch” accounted for 70 touchdowns, leading Lutcher to the Division II state championship. Wednesday in Lutcher, Richie Mills talked to Winfield and Lutcher head coach Dwain Jenkins. In the championship game against North […]
LUTCHER, LA
WGNO

LSU slide continues: Tigers lose 9th straight

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight, beating LSU 87-77 on Wednesday night. Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots having accomplished the feat twice before. Reserve Deandre Gholston scored 14 points, Isiaih Mosley 12 and backup […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner, Coach Johnson was the guest speaker at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

No. 3 LSU to host Georgia on Thursday

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) will look to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. “It’s been an unbelievable year, but what have we done,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’ve won games and that’s it. We’ve […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy