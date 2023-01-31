Read full article on original website
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher after the...
US official: Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing following the discovery of a Chinese balloon over US
WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing following the discovery of a Chinese balloon over US. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back with a hack-and-leak campaign that was designed to provoke fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database, Microsoft security researchers say. The FBI blames...
US expresses concern over Sudan freeing diplomat’s killer
CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. said Wednesday it is “deeply concerned” by Sudan’s release of a man convicted in the 2008 killing of a U.S. diplomat and embassy employee in a drive-by shooting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a...
US condemns Sudan freeing man convicted in diplomat’s death
CAIRO (AP) — The United States asked the Sudanese government Thursday to re-arrest a man convicted of killing a U.S. diplomat in the country 15 years ago. Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid, the Sudanese man freed Jan. 30, was found guilty of murdering John Granville, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, and his Sudanese driver, Abdel Rahman Abbas.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 97 cents to $78.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $84.49 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents $3.18 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi protesters rallied Friday in Baghdad, demanding the government take action to stop the economic crisis and the slide of the national currency after the Iraqi dinar plunged further. Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling...
