Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year. Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here. Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson....
Bay District Schools needs volunteers for mentor program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is keeping busy with its Elevate Bay Mentor Initiative. It started in 2017 to support at-risk students in the community. “After the hurricane there was a weird influx of kids here and there,” Elevate Bay mentor Crystal Schleisman said. “They definitely needed more mentors and that really touched my heart.”
Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’ “She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student […]
After surprise retirement Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks to News 13
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After his surprise announcement that he plans to retire early Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt sat down with News 13 for an exclusive interview. We asked him about his decision, some of the controversies he’s encountered during his career and more. The entire interview is here.
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
Elevate Bay Mentorship
Elevate Bay Mentorship
Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
Student Athlete of the Week: Kayla Maddox
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kayla Maddox is a big numbers girl. Her favorites are her 3.6 GPA and any of them printed on a metal plate slid on a bar. “I didn’t want to do it at first because I was like, “oh that’s a man sport”,” Maddox said. “But then I tried it, and I actually really liked it because I was really strong.”
Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt announces retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down later this year. Husfelt was first elected superintendent in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He previously served as principal of Mosley High School. Husfelt will retire July 31. “This community and I have been […]
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks. Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.
Gulf Coast set to co-host Visit Panama City Beach College Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the second year Gulf Coast is teaming with Visit Panama City Beach to host a College Baseball Classic at Publix Sports Park. 16 teams, including Gulf Coast Chipola and Northwest Florida, set to compete in three days of high level junior college competition. In fact the field of 16 teams includes a dozen ranked inside Perfect Game USA’s top 50. 9 of the 12 are inside the top 25 and four teams are top ten in those rankings. McLennan, out of Waco, Texas, and the Commodores both practicing early Thursday afternoon. We spoke with the head coaches of both about this event, starting with Gulf Coast’s Tyler Younger. He says this elite event made possible by the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, making it more than just a baseball tournament!
4 Bay Football Players Accomplished a Dream Today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Though yesterday was official signing day, it also opened up the signing period where athletes can choose to sign from now until April first. This morning over at Bay High, Coach Brown had four of his boys signing to play football at the next level.
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
Lynn Haven Special Election
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
The Pilot Club of Panama Center presents the 12th Annual Pancake Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pilot Club of Panama City is inviting you to a morning full of food, fun and fellowship as they continue their mission to raise money for local high school scholarships. The event is set to kick off Saturday, February 4th from 7 a.m. to...
New book highlights black history in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning pages and turning back the clock to learn more about Panama City’s rich black history. “I think the greatest story with that is the relationship between George West and Hawk Massalina,’ said Willie Spears, the author. “Many of our young people don’t know the local history.”
