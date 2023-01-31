The Woodlands Lands Two New Restaurant Favorites — Cafe Express and Sixty Vines Are Embracing The North

Read full article on original website
Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location
An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
coveringkaty.com
Local Table moves to new Katy location
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
Customizable ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear now open in Webster area
The Baked Bear opened a new location in the Webster area Jan. 21 and specializes in offering customizable ice cream sandwiches. (Courtesy The Baked Bear) The Baked Bear opened a new location at 18205 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, on Jan. 21, according to Baked Bear employee Jackie. The ice cream...
Half Baked Cookie Co. bringing cookie offerings to Magnolia
Half Baked Cookie Co. will bring its cookie offerings to Magnolia when it opens a location in April. (Courtesy of Half Baked Cookie Co.) Half Baked Cookie Co. will be opening a franchise location at 13650 FM 1488, Ste. 300, Magnolia, in April, franchisee Janice Kolin-Anderson said via email Jan. 26.
Bubba T’s Cajun Kitchen offers a taste of Cajun and Creole
Shrimp and catfish combo ($13.65) includes a choice of blackened, fried or grilled and is served with two sides, such as fries and onion rings. (Photos by Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Bland and Andra Brown opened Bubba T’s in Willis on Feb. 14, 2018. The couple began with a Cajun- and...
VomFass of The Woodlands closing Feb. 28 at Hughes Landing
VomFASS of The Woodlands will be closing its storefront at the end of February. (Courtesy VomFass) VomFass of The Woodlands will close Feb. 28, according to a news release. The store sells a variety of infused oils and vinegars. “It has been a wonderful experience, and we are extremely grateful...
papercitymag.com
Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home
Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
Texas Restaurants That Serve Up Some Delicious, Texas Sized Meals
If you have a Texas sized appetite, you should probably plan a visit to one of these restaurants. There is some great food available in the lone star state and a few places really go big on the portions. Some of these even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park Series
There is still plenty of time this spring to bring family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun. The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30...
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
papercitymag.com
Golden Age of Hollywood Grips Houston In a $1.1 Million Night — This Symphony Ball Brings the Glitz
J&D Entertainment characters lend an old Hollywood air to the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Johnny Than) The Golden Age of Hollywood theme set a dazzling stage for the Houston Symphony Ball, which amid glamour, glitz and thousands of red roses brought in $1.1 million for the lauded company’s coffers. In an unprecedented move, the gala was helmed by four chairs and honored three individuals.
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
irlonestar.com
1.30.23 – Commissioner, Charlie Riley Pct 2 – Conroe Culture News
Today we will hear from Commissioner Charlie Riley, Pct 2 with updates for the future, what was complete in 2022, and maybe a few fun surprises. Michael Silvio, Lieutenant Over Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. https://commprecinct2.org/. Today’s show is sponsored by Rodger Stein Chiropractic: https://rodgerssteinchiropractic.com/. The Lake Conroe Group. https://thelakeconroegroup.com/. —–
houstoncitybook.com
Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!
FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
Sugar Land begins $3.3M trail, pedestrian project in First Colony area
From left, City Council members Stewart Jacobson and Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and City Council members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally pose for a groundbreaking event for the First Colony Trail project. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) The city of Sugar Land broke ground Jan. 31 on a $3.3...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
