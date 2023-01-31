ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vtcynic.com

Counterpoint: Declining in-state admissions signify less opportunity for Vermonters

Vermont sits in the middle of the U.S. states when it comes to income, according to the World Population Review. So, why isn’t UVM accessible for Vermonters?. While there has been a genuine decline in numbers of Vermonters graduating from high school since 2008, the 80% of students in the Vermont State Colleges System are in-state, according to a Sept. 28, 2015 article from the Burlington Free Press.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont needs another stimulus

The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Forest zones help deer over-winter

A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Hickok & Boardman Insurance named Outstanding Business of the Year

VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the prestigious and highly anticipated Outstanding Business of the Year Award, 2022 at the Vermont Chamber’s Vermont Economic Conference on Monday, January 30th. This year’s winner is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group. In 1821, William A. Griswold...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2 Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Howard Kelton

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Super Senior: Singing the blues at the Double E Sessions. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST. Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul to present budget

Cold winter weather is on the way and the Vermont Department of Labor offers tips for those outside on the job during the freeze. Grismore to assume sheriff's office despite assault charge. Updated: 5 hours ago. John Grismore officially becomes the sheriff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Fuel dealers, customers balk at clean heat proposal

Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

Cold winter weather is on the way and the Vermont Department of Labor offers tips for those outside on the job during the freeze. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget. Grismore to assume sheriff's office despite assault charge. Updated: 5 hours ago. John Grismore...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployment this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 50 Vermont National Guard soldiers will deploy to the Middle East and Southwest Asia this weekend. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also go on the mission, which is expected to last about one year.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Contaminated cannabis: State warns of fungicide level in Vt. strain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued a warning after at least one user reported getting sick from smoking a specific strain of what they said is contaminated cannabis. The CCB said the flower was grown by Holland Cannabis, based in Derby, and that it tested...
VERMONT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT

