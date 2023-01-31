Read full article on original website
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
Single People Beware! The Dating Pool in Idaho is Light
Being single and dating can be tough. With so many apps, and dating sites, and today's generation not knowing how to communicate or talk in person, dating might be harder than ever before. Yes, it is easier than ever to find a date, but finding a relationship when you can block or ghost someone, or have it done to you makes it tough. Living in a small town can make it even tougher, with fewer options, and fewer fun things to do on a date. When it comes to being single and dating, which state is the best to live in, which is the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
When it Comes to Booze Some Idaho Neighbors Knock Them Back
A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
An Idaho Guy Offers Tips on Traveling Wyoming
First, let me start with something good about Wyoming. The Governor is Mark Gordon. My mother was Clan Gordon. The Gordons are known for their intelligence, good looks, and shining personalities. Bydand! Another good thing about Wyoming is that the people would’ve voted for someone else if Gordon had been a Democrat. They don’t like liberals in Wyoming and I salute the good people.
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
The One Idaho-Related Question That Would Stump Most Gem Staters
Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter
Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Doctor Says Many Idaho Children May Be Tuning Forks To Past Lives
Research into the possibility of past life existence has been going on for decades throughout the world. A very well-respected author and professor who specializes in the subject claims that Idaho children between the ages of two and five are magnets for this type of memory recollection. Dr. Jim B....
The Thrill and Rush of Car Whoopie in Idaho is Very Costly
Many couples like to add a spark to their relationship from time to time, and there are different ways to do this. Typically adding this spark is done in private and behind closed doors but from time to time couples decide to take their adventures out of the home and into public. Younger people, often do this as well, but for all the couples and young people out there looking to have some fun in a vehicle, you may want to rethink your thrill ride before you do it. The consequences if you get caught, could be a little more costly than you realize.
Support Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Early with a Vacation Getaway Raffle
The event in 2022 brought in 2,075 toys which were all given to Magic Valley kids. For the 2023 event, you can start your support now with the purchase of a raffle ticket, which also gets you a chance to win a vacation getaway to your choice of popular Mexican destinations. All raffle funds will be used to make sure every Magic Valley kid gets a present at Christmas. Raffle tickets are $50 and there are only 100 available, so if you want in you better get on it. You can scan the QR code below or head straight to the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky website for details and tickets.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
