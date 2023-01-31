Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed. Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
ktalnews.com
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
KTBS
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
ktalnews.com
Cares Krewe brunch takeover at Shreveport local spot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe headed to a local hot spot for a bit of yum yum for the tum tums. Who’s ready for some brunch? Cares Krewe headed to Up For Brunch in Shreveport to surprise locals that were enjoying their meals. Claps can be heard all around when the Cares Krewe announced that we would be paying for their brunch tab.
KTBS
Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Wednesday night and Thursday. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
KSLA
Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident
Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has closed entry to Cross Lake due to high water levels. Boats will not be allowed to launch until levels are below 172. [RELATED: Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available]. Officials say homeowners that live around the lake or...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport runaway has been located
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed …. After the space shuttle Columbia broke apart over East Texas 20 years ago, the Piney Woods...
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Louisiana mother and son missing
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two missing people.
