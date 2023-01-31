Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
wdrb.com
Wounded Kentucky veteran surprised with new vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wounded veteran got a decked out surprised. Almost a year ago, a group of Jeff Wyler employees created the "Jeff Wyler Family First" committee to come up with ideas that could give back to the community. On Wednesday, they gave away a 2020 Toyota 4Rrunner,...
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
AG Daniel Cameron launches initiative to fight fentanyl in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl. As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General's Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
spectrumnews1.com
Pothole season causing challenges for tow truck services in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — They’re something most drivers know well. Sometimes avoided, often unexpected and always feared: potholes. Winter weather has opened up countless gnarly potholes on Kentucky roads, and efforts to avoid them have led to challenges for towing companies. Non-Stop Towing and Recovery‘s Romeo McIntosh seems to...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
whvoradio.com
The American River Otter: Alive And Well In West Kentucky
A long-time wildlife photographer in west Kentucky, Melodie Cunningham’s most recent snapshots of the North American river otter for the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station came as a surprise to some. Perhaps it shouldn’t have. Once abundant in the freshwaters of the Commonwealth, populations were decimated...
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’ Scratch-off ticket $1M winner
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Kentucky man was only half-serious when a clerk scanned his $20 scratch-off ticket in a Kentucky Lottery promotion. But the $1 million he won was serious business. The clerk at a Speedway in Alexandria scanned the code at the bottom of Michael Allen’s Mega Millionaire...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
