Haywood County, NC

tribpapers.com

Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day

Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford

Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville restaurant, chef get James Beard nods

The accolades continue for Asheville’s food scene. The James Beard Foundation recently announced that Neng Jr.’s was a semifinalist for its Best New Restaurant award and Josiah McGaughey of Vivian was a semifinalist for its Best Chef: Southeast award. Neng Jr.’s is an intimate 17-seat Filipinx restaurant with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction

Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Thursday Feb. 2

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 2/2/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 38° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 30° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

A Century of Asheville Water Woes

Here’s a look at a few significant water outages and incidents in Asheville history, culled from news articles from the Asheville Citizen Times provided by Pack Memorial Library and newspapers.com:. Sept. 29, 1922 – The Asheville Citizen newspaper carried a report with the headline, “Engineers see storage as solution...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Pastor retiring and leaving ‘big shoes to fill’

First Presbyterian Church in Franklin’s pastor, Tempe Fussell, is retiring this month, after a career that spans more than four decades. “She is leaving big shoes to fill,” said Barry Clinton, who was on the nominating committee that brought Fussell to Franklin more than seven years ago, and whose wife, Patsy, is on the church’s current nominating-forming committee that will begin to seek another pastor for the PC (USA) denomination church.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31 to assist with Point In Time Count

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31/23, to assist with Point In Time Count. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest

Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC

