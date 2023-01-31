Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAFF
VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
themadisonrecord.com
Goldfish Swim School opens in Madison, plans to host free Community Family Swim Event Feb. 3
MADISON – A highly anticipated swim school has opened in Madison. Goldfish Swim School, the country’s leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, announced the opening of their first North Alabama location last week. The newest addition is the second in the state, joining an existing location in Hoover.
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
256today.com
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
tourcounsel.com
Decatur Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Decatur Mall is a regional shopping mall located southwest of downtown Decatur, Alabama on State Route 67. The mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. It is the only mall in the Decatur Metropolitan Area. Anchor stores include Belk, and Electronic Express. The mall also houses a AMC...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit
The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation. Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
Hartselle Enquirer
Shaddix, Hopkins named Morgan Teachers of the Year
Morgan County Schools treated three of their own like royalty Jan. 18 when the school district recognized its teachers of the year and support staff member of the year. Kelley Hopkins was chosen as the secondary Teacher of the Year for Morgan County Schools. Hopkins is in her 22nd year in the classroom where she is an intervention teacher at Priceville Junior High School. She spent 20 of those years were teaching eighth grade mathematics. She said she hopes her students know remember her as an educator who showed grace but also discipline.
WAFF
Plans to revitalize Athens Farmers Market announced
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The project planned to revitalize the farmers market at Doug Gates Park in Athens was announced on Wednesday. The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage basin. The market will also include local art, sunshades and newly painted surfaces.
History Of The National Weather Service In Huntsville
On January 14, 2023, the National Weather Service forecast office in Huntsville celebrated its 20-year anniversary of operations at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. But way before 2003 there was a presence here in Huntsville! Before the National Weather Service was established, states had Weather Bureau offices. While weather observations were conducted before 1958, […]
Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize
ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
WAAY-TV
Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon
Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
