Morgan County Schools treated three of their own like royalty Jan. 18 when the school district recognized its teachers of the year and support staff member of the year. Kelley Hopkins was chosen as the secondary Teacher of the Year for Morgan County Schools. Hopkins is in her 22nd year in the classroom where she is an intervention teacher at Priceville Junior High School. She spent 20 of those years were teaching eighth grade mathematics. She said she hopes her students know remember her as an educator who showed grace but also discipline.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO