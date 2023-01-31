ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries

RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 gun stolen out of cars every 48 hours in Tacoma, police say

TACOMA, Wash. - Ten guns have been reported stolen out of cars in Tacoma so far this year and police say at least one gun is stolen out of a car in the city every 48 hours. "People store guns under their seat, in their glove box, in their center console. We remind people don’t store anything of value in your vehicle, especially guns," said Officer Wendy Haddow, public information officer for Tacoma Police Department.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Seattle dog daycare, no injuries reported

SEATTLE - Several pets had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a dog daycare in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood. Seattle Fire Department was called to the fire before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters immediately got in and started carrying the dogs out to safety and treating them.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in SR 507 crash near Roy

One person was killed in a crash at SR507 and 295th Street S. in Roy. A van and car were involved. WSP says the driver of the car crossed into oncoming lanes and was hit.
ROY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday morning that she will be running for King County Council District 8. Mosqueda, who is currently serving in her sixth year office and as the council's budget chair, is seeking to replace outgoing councilmember Joe McDermott.

