SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO