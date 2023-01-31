Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries
RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspects after man was shot, killed in Pierce County backyard
GRAHAM, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his backyard Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called Thursday morning to the 24500 block of 62nd Ave. Ct. E. Deputies said a man was shot in...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
q13fox.com
Man shot during robbery in Lakewood, suspect then robs 14-year-old afterwards
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A suspect shot one person and then robbed a teenager in a matter of minutes in broad daylight in Pierce County. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on 108th street in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Lakewood around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies,...
q13fox.com
'There has been a murder:' Police searching for suspect after 2 people killed in Kent motel
KENT, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect after two people were found dead in a Kent motel late Thursday. According to Kent Police, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person telling a dispatcher, "there has been a murder." When officers arrived at the Kent...
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
q13fox.com
1 gun stolen out of cars every 48 hours in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Ten guns have been reported stolen out of cars in Tacoma so far this year and police say at least one gun is stolen out of a car in the city every 48 hours. "People store guns under their seat, in their glove box, in their center console. We remind people don’t store anything of value in your vehicle, especially guns," said Officer Wendy Haddow, public information officer for Tacoma Police Department.
q13fox.com
Man enters elderly Seattle couple's home and barricades inside; plays the piano and sleeps on the bed
SEATTLE - Seattle police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself in another person's home overnight. The incident happened at a home near North 46th Street and Burke Avenue North in the Wallingford neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, an elderly couple had stepped outside...
q13fox.com
Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 66-year-old woman's son after she was found dead in Tacoma home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a man who may have been involved in the death of his mother earlier Wednesday. Investigators say his mom called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived. "We’ve seen something happen in...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars
SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Seattle dog daycare, no injuries reported
SEATTLE - Several pets had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a dog daycare in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood. Seattle Fire Department was called to the fire before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters immediately got in and started carrying the dogs out to safety and treating them.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police arrest man accused of killing his mother
Investigators say the victim called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived.
q13fox.com
Two car crash, one hits building in Seattle
Roads have reopened after a crash in Downtown Seattle. Two car collided and one of them ended up slamming into a building.
q13fox.com
Man killed in SR 507 crash near Roy
One person was killed in a crash at SR507 and 295th Street S. in Roy. A van and car were involved. WSP says the driver of the car crossed into oncoming lanes and was hit.
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday morning that she will be running for King County Council District 8. Mosqueda, who is currently serving in her sixth year office and as the council's budget chair, is seeking to replace outgoing councilmember Joe McDermott.
