Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
The Cardinals hope to build on their first ACC win of the season when they host the Seminoles.
247Sports
Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
Watch: Jeff Brohm Talks Completion of Coaching Staff, Signing Day
The first year head coach of the Cardinals recently filled out his assistant coaching staff, and Wednesday marked the traditional signing day for the Class of 2023.
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day
It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
247Sports
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 68-58 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers, forward J.J. Traynor and forward Kamari Lands said after their win vs. the Yellow Jackets:
leoweekly.com
University Of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne Likely To Stay Long Enough To Fix ‘Mess’ He Inherited
Kenny Payne is going nowhere fast. Those calling for the Louisville men’s basketball coach to be dismissed after a dismal first season — or sooner, if possible — are destined for disappointment. U of L’s finances, fundamental fairness and, undeniably, local racial politics, all argue for a...
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
Wave 3
‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
leoweekly.com
There Are Black People In Louisville’s Future
As we look out into the American abyss — Black bodies and Black trauma are still paraded in the streets and across our screens. Little seems to change in the system that creates these scenarios, and we’re grappling, yet again, with the “How much more?” question. How much more can we take? How many more Black bodies will be sacrificed to this system? The number has to be finite, but when will we see the final integer tick across our television screens or pop up as a tweet on our phones?
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
WLKY.com
Several crashes on I-264, I-265 around Louisville: What you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police say they are busy working several crashes on interstates around the city. Almost all of them are on I-264 and I-265, involve several vehicles and are causing traffic issues. >> Get the latest on road conditions from TRIMARC. I-265 south at I-64 MetroSafe...
