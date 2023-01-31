ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day

It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

There Are Black People In Louisville’s Future

As we look out into the American abyss — Black bodies and Black trauma are still paraded in the streets and across our screens. Little seems to change in the system that creates these scenarios, and we’re grappling, yet again, with the “How much more?” question. How much more can we take? How many more Black bodies will be sacrificed to this system? The number has to be finite, but when will we see the final integer tick across our television screens or pop up as a tweet on our phones?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

