Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags 05:23

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here."

As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of listings on Facebook Marketplace. "Usually between $70 and $100 you can get you a paper tag," said Officer James Jones. "And that's a lot of money for printing off a piece of paper, so these guys are making a killing."

Sometimes, the same plate is copied over and over again. In November, Grand Prairie officer Brandon Tsai died in a crash while chasing a car with a fraudulent license plate . That exact same tag was spotted on more than 200 other vehicles around the same time. All it took was a copy machine to make those 200 sheets of paper worth up to $20,000 on the black market. And that's a fraction of what's believed to be out there. The North Central Texas Council of Governments estimates there are at least one million fake tags on the roads right now.

We watched Grand Prairie police officers James Jones and Thomas Berrettini pull over several vehicles with paper plates. While a real plate is registered with the DMV and shows the owner's name and address, the fakes lead nowhere. "Somebody gets out here and gets in a wreck and hits somebody and drives off, we have no way to track that vehicle," said Officer Jones.

Officer Berrettini recalled an accident he responded to recently. Four people in a car with a fake plate had crashed into another vehicle then ran away on foot. "The car was unregistered, fake license plate, there was nothing that led us to the house," he said. "Except for a garage door opener." Berrettini said he went down the street pushing the button until he found a home where the garage door opened, then knocked on the door. "They ended up admitting that it was 14-year-olds that were driving the car," he said.

During our ride-along with GPPD, one driver admitted to buying his fake plate on Facebook. He told CBS11 he gave his vehicle information and address to the seller, then paid for the plate through Zelle. Afterwards, he received an email with the plate, which he printed out himself.

The driver said he bought the fake because he couldn't afford to legally register his pickup. Now he'll have to pay the registration and the cost of multiple tickets.

CBS11 reached out to Facebook to see what, if anything, is being done to combat the fake plate ads; the company did not respond to our inquiry.

Chief Scesney says it's time to tear up paper plates for good. "We should go to completely metal plates."

He says the framework is already in place for special license plates. "Today you can take that tag, transfer it to a brand-new car, the dealership turns a form into the DMV and off you go." CBS11 found that the option is available for any vehicle owner who wants to fill out a VTR-904 form, no matter what kind of plates are on the car.

That's the idea behind a new bill filed by State Rep. Craig Goldman; he says HB718 would eliminate all paper plates , with no exceptions. He said law enforcement agencies across the state support the measure. That includes Chief Scesney, who has already made multiple trips to Austin to drum up support. "Every lawmaker I met with - on both sides of the aisle - were very positive about this issue."

We asked the DMV about moving to a metal-only system. The agency said while it doesn't take a position on proposed legislation, it will work with lawmakers "to develop any proposed ideas to continue combating fraud." See the DMV's full statement below.

We also reached out to the Texas Auto Dealers Association. The group repeatedly declined to comment on HB718, instead pointing to HB3927 , a 2021 law designed to increase oversight of the paper tag system. In a statement the TADA said, "we hope that these efforts will be given the opportunity to be fully implemented."

Chief Scesney and his officers say until paper plates are eliminated, fraud will continue to be a widespread issue. "This is a way that's being used by our society's worst of the worst to conceal their identity and commit crimes," said Scesney. "It touches every single personin the U.S. in one way or another."

Full statement from Texas Auto Dealers Association:

"Texas Franchised Dealers are united with state officials with the goal to reduce fraudulent tags. The TxDMV recently made a number of changes and added protections that have already helped reduce the prevalence of fraudulent tags and we hope that these efforts will be given the opportunity to be fully implemented." – Jennifer Stevens, Spokesperson

Full statement from DMV: