ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags

By Doug Dunbar
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuxcB_0kWvjHxq00

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags 05:23

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKEdQ_0kWvjHxq00
CBS DFW

As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of listings on Facebook Marketplace. "Usually between $70 and $100 you can get you a paper tag," said Officer James Jones. "And that's a lot of money for printing off a piece of paper, so these guys are making a killing."

Sometimes, the same plate is copied over and over again. In November, Grand Prairie officer Brandon Tsai died in a crash while chasing a car with a fraudulent license plate . That exact same tag was spotted on more than 200 other vehicles around the same time. All it took was a copy machine to make those 200 sheets of paper worth up to $20,000 on the black market. And that's a fraction of what's believed to be out there. The North Central Texas Council of Governments estimates there are at least one million fake tags on the roads right now.

We watched Grand Prairie police officers James Jones and Thomas Berrettini pull over several vehicles with paper plates. While a real plate is registered with the DMV and shows the owner's name and address, the fakes lead nowhere. "Somebody gets out here and gets in a wreck and hits somebody and drives off, we have no way to track that vehicle," said Officer Jones.

Officer Berrettini recalled an accident he responded to recently. Four people in a car with a fake plate had crashed into another vehicle then ran away on foot. "The car was unregistered, fake license plate, there was nothing that led us to the house," he said. "Except for a garage door opener." Berrettini said he went down the street pushing the button until he found a home where the garage door opened, then knocked on the door. "They ended up admitting that it was 14-year-olds that were driving the car," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVsUP_0kWvjHxq00
CBS DFW

During our ride-along with GPPD, one driver admitted to buying his fake plate on Facebook. He told CBS11 he gave his vehicle information and address to the seller, then paid for the plate through Zelle. Afterwards, he received an email with the plate, which he printed out himself.

The driver said he bought the fake because he couldn't afford to legally register his pickup. Now he'll have to pay the registration and the cost of multiple tickets.

CBS11 reached out to Facebook to see what, if anything, is being done to combat the fake plate ads; the company did not respond to our inquiry.

Chief Scesney says it's time to tear up paper plates for good. "We should go to completely metal plates."

He says the framework is already in place for special license plates. "Today you can take that tag, transfer it to a brand-new car, the dealership turns a form into the DMV and off you go." CBS11 found that the option is available for any vehicle owner who wants to fill out a VTR-904 form, no matter what kind of plates are on the car.

That's the idea behind a new bill filed by State Rep. Craig Goldman; he says HB718 would eliminate all paper plates , with no exceptions. He said law enforcement agencies across the state support the measure. That includes Chief Scesney, who has already made multiple trips to Austin to drum up support. "Every lawmaker I met with - on both sides of the aisle - were very positive about this issue."

We asked the DMV about moving to a metal-only system. The agency said while it doesn't take a position on proposed legislation, it will work with lawmakers "to develop any proposed ideas to continue combating fraud." See the DMV's full statement below.

We also reached out to the Texas Auto Dealers Association. The group repeatedly declined to comment on HB718, instead pointing to HB3927 , a 2021 law designed to increase oversight of the paper tag system. In a statement the TADA said, "we hope that these efforts will be given the opportunity to be fully implemented."

Chief Scesney and his officers say until paper plates are eliminated, fraud will continue to be a widespread issue. "This is a way that's being used by our society's worst of the worst to conceal their identity and commit crimes," said Scesney. "It touches every single personin the U.S. in one way or another."

Full statement from Texas Auto Dealers Association:

"Texas Franchised Dealers are united with state officials with the goal to reduce fraudulent tags. The TxDMV recently made a number of changes and added protections that have already helped reduce the prevalence of fraudulent tags and we hope that these efforts will be given the opportunity to be fully implemented." – Jennifer Stevens, Spokesperson

Full statement from DMV:

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is committed to supporting the prevention, detection, and investigation of temporary tag fraud, misuse and abuse. Through the many enhancements to dealer licensing procedures, the eTAG system, and improved partnerships with law enforcement, there has been a significant reduction in the number of fraudulent Texas temporary tags being used on the roads. The department will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement entities to combat fraud wherever it exists. Although there will always be criminals who will find ways to circumvent the law, TxDMV has addressed many outstanding concerns and will continue to prioritize the reduction of fraud.

Regarding QR codes: The new tags are more complex and secure than previous tags and include additional data and security features to make it easier for law enforcement to identify counterfeit tags. In addition to QR codes, the new design contains embedded data and text which cannot be replicated and is linked to the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (TLETS), accessible only by law enforcement. For security purposes, we do not discuss specific details about the security features.

Regarding a system of using only metal plates: Current state law requires dealers to issue a buyer's temporary tag at the time of sale. Any change to that process would require legislative action and is not something the department could act on without statutory authority. Department staff will work with members of the legislature as a resource to help develop any proposed ideas to continue combating fraud wherever it is identified. Proposed ideas are reviewed for operational feasibility, financial impact, and their potential to create or perpetuate fraud schemes.

Regarding HB 718: As a state agency, TxDMV does not take a position on proposed legislation. Department staff will work with Representative Goldman, and other members of the legislature, to develop any proposed ideas to continue combating fraud.

Regarding the tracking of reports of fraudulent temporary tag use in Texas and other states: As an administrative agency, TxDMV tracks and investigates complaints against licensed motor vehicle dealers in Texas, including complaints about dealers' possible misuse of the temporary tag system. Department staff refers suspected criminal activity to law enforcement for appropriate investigation and enforcement. We also review information related to fraudulent activity reported by law enforcement agencies, both inside and outside the state, and work with the investigators to provide information supportive to their enforcement operations.

Regarding HB 3927: Since the implementation of this bill, TxDMV has denied access to the eTAG system to 172 dealers and placed limits on the number of temporary tags licensed Texas dealers can create, consistent with the actual sales volume of their business and other business-specific factors. Following the implementation of this bill and other enhanced licensing processes, we have seen the number of new dealers with complaints filed against them in their first year decrease by almost half.

Comments / 14

JohnJohn48
3d ago

How about going backward in time ... about 40-to-50 years ... when the Deputy County Clerk reached behind her into the box of new "hard" license plates and handed them to the buyer, along with his Title Transfer and Vehicle Registration receipts. PROBLEMS SOLVED!

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Fort Worth man sentenced to 5 years for attempted pipeline bombing

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Worth man connected with trying to "damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline" in Hays County was sentenced to five years on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas. Court documents report that on Jan....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally. Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill."10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in separate Fort Worth crashes, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people died in separate crashes late Thursday night in Fort Worth as roads froze over again, police said. While the crashes were under investigation and it wasn't yet known if weather played a factor, the freezing roads created widespread hazardous driving conditions across North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo

On February 2, 2023, Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, in connection with the case involving emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. The preliminary investigation and help from the public identified Irvin as the man Dallas Police were looking to speak with regarding the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield

FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
FORNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Icy roads throw a curve to people driving through North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After driving through Texas on the slick highways for hours, Kathleen Turner and Kim Lopez were happy to just take a break.They're driving from Florida to Oklahoma, and it's an adventure they didn't anticipate.  Turner said, "It was a quick lesson in driving on ice. I've never driven on it before."Lopez said, "It was baptism by fire pretty much. It was awful, and I've lived in Oklahoma and driven in the mountains in the snow in North Carolina, this is an ice skating rink out there."This is one road trip these sisters say they'll never forget.They're...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Affidavit: Dallas Restaurateur Hunter Pond Threatened and Spat on Woman in Colorado

Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant stems from an incident in which he allegedly spat on a woman’s face, threatened to pull her out of a car, and yelled at her to “just go fucking die,” according to Colorado district court records obtained by D Magazine. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was not immediately available.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Arrest made in Dallas Zoo monkey theft, police say 'further charges possible'

**Click back this afternoon as the Dallas Zoo has announced a 3 p.m. press conference.**DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An arrest has been made in the Jan. 30 theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo.On Thursday, Feb. 2, Dallas police arrested 24-year-old Davion Irvin in connection with the case.Law enforcement's preliminary investigation and help from the public led to Irvin's identification as the man police were looking to speak with earlier this week. Police said they received a tip Thursday that Irvin was seen at the Dallas World Aquarium near animal exhibits. The aquarium released the following statement Friday:On February 2, 2023,...
DALLAS, TX
KIII TV3

Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, sources say

DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery

Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
177K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy