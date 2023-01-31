ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
WASHINGTON STATE
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76

Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
EUGENE, OR
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
WICHITA, KS
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO

