live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W crash closed lanes near exit 23A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a Wednesday crash on I-526 is impacting traffic. Troopers reported the crash near exit 23A. Some westbound lanes have reopened. Earlier, all of the lanes were blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wateronline.com

Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

13 outdoor recreation projects in SC to receive over $4M in federal grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen recreation projects across South Carolina are set to receive $4.2m from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), three of them being in the Lowcountry. The funds will be used to expand or improve local parks, public boating areas, and more. The LWCF is...
WMBF

Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure

For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
TEXAS STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

BLD Diner in Forest Acres closes its doors

The BLD Diner, a breakfast and brunch spot at the high-traffic Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres, has closed its doors. Owners announced the closing online. The restaurant was located at 4840 Forest Drive, Suite 26. BLD had opened in 2017 and offered what the restaurant’s social media described as “a...
FOREST ACRES, SC

