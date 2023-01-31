Read full article on original website
SCDOT: Business 85 to reopen by October, possibly sooner
The South Carolina Department of Transportation's (SCDOT) ongoing work to replace two bridges and resurface the roadway along a portion of 85 Business is scheduled to end by fall of this year.
Cooler and wet again to start off February around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll start off mild, cloudy, and foggy again Wednesday morning. The day is going to play out predominantly dry, but a few quick showers can't be ruled out: Check on showers with our Live Radar. Colder air will drop in from the north as we...
FIRST ALERT: I-526W crash closed lanes near exit 23A
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a Wednesday crash on I-526 is impacting traffic. Troopers reported the crash near exit 23A. Some westbound lanes have reopened. Earlier, all of the lanes were blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations
I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
Coyote Breeding Season in South Carolina has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote breeding season runs from January to March in South Carolina. During this time, males may be more aggressive and emboldened as his typical workload is doubled — not only is he on the prowl for food — he’s looking for love.
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
13 outdoor recreation projects in SC to receive over $4M in federal grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen recreation projects across South Carolina are set to receive $4.2m from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), three of them being in the Lowcountry. The funds will be used to expand or improve local parks, public boating areas, and more. The LWCF is...
Renewables advocate blasts Duke Energy over rolling blackouts
Officials from renewable energy entities held a meeting recently to discuss the rolling blackouts that left thousands in North and South Carolina without power over the Christmas holidays and what can be done to avoid them in the future. Those at the meeting touted the durability of alternative energy sources,...
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
Major retail store closed another location in South Carolina
A popular retail store chain recently closed another one of its South Carolina store locations. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Gap store located at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia closed permanently on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
SC gas prices see another increase, national averages rise as well
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina increased by 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, with a state average of $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina. The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.76...
Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure
For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
BLD Diner in Forest Acres closes its doors
The BLD Diner, a breakfast and brunch spot at the high-traffic Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres, has closed its doors. Owners announced the closing online. The restaurant was located at 4840 Forest Drive, Suite 26. BLD had opened in 2017 and offered what the restaurant’s social media described as “a...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
