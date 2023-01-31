ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Stray hog wreaks havoc in North Fort Myers neighborhood

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWrrU_0kWvjDQw00

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A stray hog roaming around the neighborhood of Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers was being a nuisance!

Neighbors said the new guy on the block was causing trouble by getting into trash and even into someone’s water pipes.

Everyone was trying to formulate a solution, but when one neighbor heard someone mention killing the pig and having him for dinner, she stepped in.

Mary Goodwin said, “Nobody’s starving that much to, you know, kill the pig, just shoot the pig.”

Goodwin has taken in the neighborhood pest and will take care of him until someone claims him back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane makes emergency landing at golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course. The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning. Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man rescued from Cape Coral canal after crashing truck into the water

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f2d793a08eac67fcc6f7f174 Player Element ID: 6319615510112. A truck fully submerged in a canal off Northwest 9th Terrace in Cape Coral was easy to spot from the air and land on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Giant ant art display using recycled Ian debris in downtown Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:aab783fc91ec1f0e18eda43 Player Element ID: 6319627785112. Giant ants marching up the front of a building in downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday. Before all of the ants started invading the Sidney...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers. Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Brush fire erupts in Cape Coral after lawn mower strikes piece of metal near LCEC substation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fire crews have been battling a brush fire that has reached approximately 20 acres near the intersection of El Dorado Blvd. and Southwest 4th Street. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the fire started after a lawn mower struck a piece of metal near an LCEC substation. This caused a spark that ignited the dry brush nearby.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy