Plano, TX

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

North Texans faced treacherous road conditions Monday 02:08

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.

Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about.

The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass.

Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75.

Farther north, the situation is much worse.

A layer of ice covered I-35 in Denton and brought traffic to a complete stop until road crews could arrive on the scene to drop sand and salt.

"It's looking good, I'm not taking any highways home today," said Rockwall resident Brenden Roger. "I usually take the toll road. But too many bridges too many possibilities for accident you know so sticking with the city streets today."

Despite the conditions, North Texans were still able, for the most part, to get around Monday night but are taking precautions.

"Right now I think it's fine, earlier it was really coming down," said Plano resident Debbie Wood. "I thought I was driving through an Icee. And I thought oh this is gonna be bad. But it kind of dried up. And now it's good. So I I guess we're bracing for the next event."

Long lines around gas pumps and covered windshields suggest some drivers are preparing to fight through this winter weather unlike Allen resident Austin Paul.

"I'm supposed to work, but depending on what it looks like, I think I'm definitely staying home," he said.

The best thing to do is stay safe at home

