Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76
Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62
Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59
Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
Utah Tech Trailblazers face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game losing streak
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to end its three-game skid when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah. The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Tech averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
SHS boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Strathmore Spartans boys basketball teams had a solid game together in the Granite Hills gym that ended with a Spartan win 48-46. Both teams played their hardest but the Grizzlies let their guard down while ahead and the Spartans capitalized on the mistake. The...
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL
It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
