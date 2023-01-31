ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
PORTLAND, OR
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
WICHITA, KS
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
WASHINGTON STATE
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76

Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
EUGENE, OR
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62

Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO
SHS boys basketball beats Granite Hills

The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Strathmore Spartans boys basketball teams had a solid game together in the Granite Hills gym that ended with a Spartan win 48-46. Both teams played their hardest but the Grizzlies let their guard down while ahead and the Spartans capitalized on the mistake. The...
STRATHMORE, CA
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL

It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
PORTERVILLE, CA

