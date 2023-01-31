ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing rain covers most of North Texas on Tuesday

By Scott Padgett
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahHs7_0kWvipZP00

Freezing rain covers most of North Texas on Tuesday 03:54

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Old man Winter is here as we round out January and head into February. Our First Alert Weather Days Continue through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afbUi_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

A Winter Storm Warning continues through noon Wednesday for all of North Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kxpmo_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

Pockets of freezing drizzle and freezing rain continue across North Texas Monday night but the coverage will increase in our overnight hours toward daybreak.

We see another area of lift in the upper atmosphere increase our coverage and heavy sleet is possible from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., moving SW to NE across most of NTX. Rounds of sleet continue through the morning hours and then off and on through the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPqgf_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epxPB_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdWlS_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fnMd_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPFDu_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

We could see around 0.10" to 0.50" of additional ice accumulations in parts of NTX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjpg4_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

Temperatures Monday night are dangerously cold in the mid to upper 20s. This is the cold where you need to drip any faucets to avoid freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZ37h_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

We are cold through our midweek before we start to thaw out at the end of the week. High temperatures are in the mid 50s by Friday and this Sunday will feel "warm" compared to today with a high of 60 under mostly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ybv0_0kWvipZP00
CBS DFW

