Nicole Rodriguez
2d ago
The child was not doing anything to anger her. Happened right in front of my house. I heard the child yelling, looked out the window, ran outside, and I went into action. Dear child was screaming and hyperventilating as she beat him.
Ash
3d ago
hope someone let's her know not to lay her hands on no child even if that means behind the wood shack
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazleton Police investigating hit-and-run into house
HAZLETON – Hazleton City Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which someone struck a utility pole and a house. Police said they were called to the area of 716 West 22nd Street around 5:30pm on Jan. 27. A silver BMW was travelling east on 22nd Street at a...
Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles
A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
local21news.com
Police seek public's help to identify alleged assault suspect in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man in connection with an alleged assault. Police say they were called to the 1st Block of North Railroad Street on January 28 for a report of a man bleeding from his head.
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
abc27.com
Carlisle Speedway armed robbery, stabbing suspect sentenced
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery. The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Extremely Drunk Lititz Man Flees Multiple Crashes, Police Say
A man from Lititz was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the highest rate when he hit multiple cars in separate crashes fleeing every time, authorities explain in a release on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Brian Keith Fisher was discovered to be drunk when officers with...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Area Middle School Student Charged with Assault and Found in Possession of Pocketknife
A Pottsville Area Middle School student was taken into custody after an incident on Tuesday. According to Pottsville Chief of Police, John Morrow, on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at 12:12pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to the Pottsville Middle School for a disorderly student. While responding,...
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities
A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough man facing drug, threat charges after March standoff in Shen. Heights
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – A South White Street man is facing felony drug and misdemeanor threat charges after a standoff in this West Mahanoy Township village last March. Trooper Nicholas Reese of the State Police at Frackville filed charges Friday against Joshua D. Taylor, 24, of 128 South White Street for the March 9, 2022 incident.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
