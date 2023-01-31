Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Rice leads No. 10 Texas against No. 7 Kansas State after 21-point showing
Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats after Jabari Rice scored 21 points in Texas' 76-71 win against the Baylor Bears. The Wildcats have gone 11-0 in home games. Kansas...
Porterville Recorder
Texas power woes linger as deep freeze covers New England
The mayor of Austin, Texas, responded to mounting criticism and apologized Friday for a lack of communication with residents as a winter storm coated the city in ice and cut power — and heat — to thousands of residents for days. The weather finally started to moderate Friday...
Porterville Recorder
Eugene, Troy Trojans square off against the Texas State Bobcats
Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats take on Christyon Eugene and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play. The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. Troy scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents...
Comments / 0