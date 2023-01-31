Ever want to live like a Royal? You can actually steal this mansion for a cool $2.8 million dollars. This 8,683-square-foot palace could be yours. Let me welcome you to 2 Royal Manor, located in Shiloh Estates off Faudree Road in Odessa. This spacious 8,683 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 2.43 acres. The property is listed for $2.8 million so that would make your house payment an estimated $17,000 per month.

ODESSA, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO