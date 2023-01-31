Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
Newswest9.com
Odessa teacher inspires hundreds of students throughout her 30+ year long career
Paula Wilburn taught in Odessa for 36 years. She retired and is currently working as an Instructional Coach for ECISD.
Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions. Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023. Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
Union Pacific on scene of truck vs. train crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews were on scene of a truck vs. train crash near Highway 80 and S County Road 1290 Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. and caused the closure of the tracks. DPS said the truck...
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
ECISD, MISD set to open Thursday with 2-hour delay
ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD said it is prepared to open Thursday after a three-day closure because of icy roads. While there is a possibility for showers overnight, temperatures are expected to warm up, prompting the District to call for a two-hour delay. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay. ECISD said the […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Midland, TX
Midland is a friendly and welcoming West Texas city, ideally situated on Interstate 20 between El Paso and Fort Worth. It is the county seat of Midland County, with a small fraction in Martin County. Founded in 1881, Midland earned the name “Tall City,” following the economic ups and downs...
cbs7.com
Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
cbs7.com
Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Live Like A Royal In This $2.8 Million Home In Odessa
Ever want to live like a Royal? You can actually steal this mansion for a cool $2.8 million dollars. This 8,683-square-foot palace could be yours. Let me welcome you to 2 Royal Manor, located in Shiloh Estates off Faudree Road in Odessa. This spacious 8,683 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 2.43 acres. The property is listed for $2.8 million so that would make your house payment an estimated $17,000 per month.
Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified
On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Comments / 0