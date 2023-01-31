ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week.  The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
MIDLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions.  Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023.  Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Union Pacific on scene of truck vs. train crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews were on scene of a truck vs. train crash near Highway 80 and S County Road 1290 Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. and caused the closure of the tracks. DPS said the truck...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD, MISD set to open Thursday with 2-hour delay

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD said it is prepared to open Thursday after a three-day closure because of icy roads. While there is a possibility for showers overnight, temperatures are expected to warm up, prompting the District to call for a two-hour delay. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.  ECISD said the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Midland, TX

Midland is a friendly and welcoming West Texas city, ideally situated on Interstate 20 between El Paso and Fort Worth. It is the county seat of Midland County, with a small fraction in Martin County. Founded in 1881, Midland earned the name “Tall City,” following the economic ups and downs...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business.  Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder.  However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Live Like A Royal In This $2.8 Million Home In Odessa

Ever want to live like a Royal? You can actually steal this mansion for a cool $2.8 million dollars. This 8,683-square-foot palace could be yours. Let me welcome you to 2 Royal Manor, located in Shiloh Estates off Faudree Road in Odessa. This spacious 8,683 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 2.43 acres. The property is listed for $2.8 million so that would make your house payment an estimated $17,000 per month.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Department provides crash report update

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy