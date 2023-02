PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO