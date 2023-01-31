Read full article on original website
Jen Green
3d ago
I suggest you take the keys with you when you take the patient inside
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting at ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and another man was detained after a shooting at “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers arrived near 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
RAW: 911 call released of dead baby found in Phoenix McDonald's
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
AZFamily
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family.
AZFamily
Phoenix-area law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols
Phoenix area temps will be in the mid-70s the next few days. Strong high pressure will also drive some breezy conditions at times, especially on Friday when gusty conditions can also be expected in the Phoenix metro. Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix surprised with $10K ahead of Super Bowl. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon
A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the line and tells the man somebody at the McDonald's needs to get the child out of the toilet and start CPR.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
AZFamily
Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Peoria homeowner captures mail thief on unusual mailbox camera
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria neighborhood is being targeted by thieves who are after what’s inside your mailbox. It’s especially concerning this time of year with companies sending out W2s and other personal tax forms. A unique mailbox camera caught a thief red-handed, capturing the moments they stole mail out of a mailbox and took off in a neighborhood near 77th and Cactus avenues.
AZFamily
Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he robbed a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center. According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.
AZFamily
Apache Junction police investigating after 3-year-old dies from fentanyl
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing.
AZFamily
Apache Junction police investigating where toddler got fentanyl after overdose death
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died from fentanyl. Officers said the boy’s family took him to the hospital, and they’re cooperating with detectives. However, police said they do not know where the child got the fentanyl and how it got into his system.
AZFamily
Avondale couple finally got their $5,000 from fake contractor
How Phoenix-area homeowners can get a tax break when renting out property. The so-called Augusta Rule allows homeowners to rent their home, up to 14 days a year, without having to report that income on their individual tax return. Consumer Reports: Score great deals on tech and more in February.
AZFamily
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway.
12news.com
Police investigating 'swatting call' at Chandler home. Suspect could face criminal charges
CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a...
AZFamily
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
fox10phoenix.com
2 year old pulled from New River pool, rushed to hospital
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - A 2-year-old child has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from the backyard swimming pool of a home north of Phoenix. The incident happened on Feb. 1 near Interstate 17 and New River Road. The child was in the water for an unknown amount...
AZFamily
Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
