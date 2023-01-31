ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette basketball wins third straight, beats McCutcheon

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE − The frigid temperatures outside McCutcheon's Resler Gymnasium Monday night were only outdone by the cold shooting inside.

West Lafayette's basketball team will take it, however.

The Red Devils shot 35.9 percent from the field, 24 percent from 3-point range and 50 percent from the free throw line.

And won.

McCutcheon's desperation 3 at the buzzer was off the mark and West Lafayette survived a low-scoring 40-37 Tippecanoe County rivalry battle that was originally scheduled to be the season opener for both teams.

"I was really proud of our defensive effort," West Lafayette coach Jacob VarnArsdel said. "They just did a good job locking in and finding a way to win, which is what it's all about."

The fortunate thing for West Side is senior Divine Adeyanju can help atone for an off shooting night.

The 6-foot-6 post had 12 points and 20 rebounds, improving his season average to 12.7 boards per game.

As off as West Side's shooting was, McCutcheon struggled even more.

The Mavericks (5-12), led by Eli Swank's 17 points, shot just 28.9 percent, including 23.8 percent from 3.

It was McCutcheon's eighth loss in the last nine games and third straight since beating Benton Central on Jan. 19. The Mavericks play county rival Lafayette Jeff on Thursday.

"It's hard with our physical limitations to produce any kind of points if we continue to shoot under 25 percent from beyond the arc," McCutcheon coach Tyler Scherer said. "We have to be able to make some jump shots and we're just very inconsistent putting the ball in the basket."

The Red Devils have now followed up a five-game losing streak with three straight wins. Adeyanju suffered from strep throat and missed three of those games during the losing streak.

"Conditioning was horrible for me (after returning) because I was still recovering from that and I had to slowly get back into it," Adeyanju said. "It didn't set me back. It just set back my team. They needed me in those games we lost, but I knew I would eventually be back to normal and I could help my team. It was just a waiting game."

During West Lafayette's current winning streak, Adeyanju is averaging 14.3 points and 18 rebounds.

Monday's victory came without any preparation.

West Lafayette was coming off a triple-overtime victory at Frankfort Saturday.

Coming off that to win again Monday was not a thing of beauty.

The Red Devils got a buzzer-beating putback from Jackson Fry to go up 35-30 and led 38-34 with four-and-a-half minutes left, but went the remainder of the contest without a made field goal.

After Adeyanju made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left to put West Side ahead by four, McCutcheon made a free throw and forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass, but Kam Little's 3 fell short.

Benny Speaker scored 13 points to lead the Red Devils (8-9), who play Lafayette Jeff on Saturday.

"We've had ups and downs this season, runs where we we've been really bad at times and runs where we looked alright," VanArsdel said. "That was the same thing tonight."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

