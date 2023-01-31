Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
Active shooting scene near 44th Street and Ray Road leaves 1 hurt; Phoenix police say to avoid area
Phoenix police were on the scene of an active shooting incident involving a rifle at a gas station near 44th Street and Ray Road, according to a press release from the department. Officers responded to several calls of a shooting near the gas station on Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. Mountain...
Community rallying to help Apache Junction man after his house burned down
Todd Copper had lived in his Apache Junction home for 27 years before losing everything in a devastating fire. Now his neighbors are trying to help him rebuild. Jan. 20 began like any average morning for the 60-year-old. "I was in my office in the front of the house checking my email, which I...
