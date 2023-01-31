ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

$100M in adult scholarships going to Detroiters for job training, education: What to know

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told a packed auditorium and virtual audience late Monday how the city is spending $100 million in federal money to tackle joblessness and career training for Detroit residents. At his city charter-mandated meeting, Duggan highlighted various programs through Detroit at Work, an employment and training agency, where residents can enhance their math and reading skills, earn a GED or engage in a hybrid program to earn a paycheck doing on-site work while learning...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield's Stevenson Elementary has one-of-a-kind STEM classroom

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - As students return to the classroom, there’s more of a focus on outside-the-box learning at our schools. The United Way and families worked to provide a one-of-a-kind classroom in Southfield for kids. Stevenson Elementary is only one of five community schools in southeast Michigan,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Councilwoman's ordinance would stop businesses from being cashless in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - They used to say 'cash is king.' Now more and more establishments say - cash not accepted. - and for some people - that's a serious problem. "You have to give people choices and to rob them of that choice of using cash," said Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Callaway. "It's a legal tender - you should be able to use cash wherever you go."
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit

A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New state proposal would pay you for blood donations

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The national blood shortage has our local lawmakers outside of the box, in fact, proposal that could put a couple extra bucks in your pocket. If someone told you that you could earn a couple of extra bucks for donating blood amidst a blood shortage. What would you do?
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit

Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%

Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer

Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands

It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy