FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
$100M in adult scholarships going to Detroiters for job training, education: What to know
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told a packed auditorium and virtual audience late Monday how the city is spending $100 million in federal money to tackle joblessness and career training for Detroit residents. At his city charter-mandated meeting, Duggan highlighted various programs through Detroit at Work, an employment and training agency, where residents can enhance their math and reading skills, earn a GED or engage in a hybrid program to earn a paycheck doing on-site work while learning...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield's Stevenson Elementary has one-of-a-kind STEM classroom
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - As students return to the classroom, there’s more of a focus on outside-the-box learning at our schools. The United Way and families worked to provide a one-of-a-kind classroom in Southfield for kids. Stevenson Elementary is only one of five community schools in southeast Michigan,...
City of Detroit investing $100M in job training program
Detroit is pushing hard to get the long-term unemployed back to work. A new scholarship program in the city aims to pay residents to gain the basic skills needed to re-enter the workforce.
Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
fox2detroit.com
Councilwoman's ordinance would stop businesses from being cashless in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - They used to say 'cash is king.' Now more and more establishments say - cash not accepted. - and for some people - that's a serious problem. "You have to give people choices and to rob them of that choice of using cash," said Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Callaway. "It's a legal tender - you should be able to use cash wherever you go."
Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit
A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery. ...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
fox2detroit.com
New state proposal would pay you for blood donations
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The national blood shortage has our local lawmakers outside of the box, in fact, proposal that could put a couple extra bucks in your pocket. If someone told you that you could earn a couple of extra bucks for donating blood amidst a blood shortage. What would you do?
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
ahealthiermichigan.org
7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit
Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
GAR Building in downtown Detroit sold, to be converted into steakhouse and event space
The historic Grand Army of the Republic Building — the castle-like triangular building located in the intersection of Cass, Grand River and Adams avenues in downtown Detroit — has been purchased by a West Bloomfield real estate investment company, with plans to open a steakhouse and event space in the building.
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
macomb.edu
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients. Macomb County’s only dental hygiene clinic to offer low-cost preventative dental care. The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College is now open and accepting patients, providing low-cost preventative dental care to community residents. All services...
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
